Donald Trump Loses To Top Democratic Candidates In Latest Fox News Poll

Although Fox News might be his favorite cable news network, President Donald Trump most likely isn’t too pleased with the outcome of its latest poll, which suggests that voters prefer any of the Democratic Party’s top candidates over him.

The poll, released Thursday, shows the 45th president unable to surpass 40 percent in a matchup between Democratic frontrunners, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Current front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden fared best in a matchup against the current president, with 52 percent of voters preferring Biden in a matchup compared to just 38 percent of voters who said they preferred the current president.

When it comes to the self-described Democratic Socialist candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 46 percent of those surveyed said they preferred the Vermont legislator over the former reality star. Trump fared a little better in this matchup, however, with 40 percent of voters saying they preferred Trump to Sanders.

Trump maintained the same 40 percent voter preference in would-be face-offs with Harris and Warren, though candidates seemingly preferred Warren to Harris slightly more, with 46 percent of voters saying they supported Warren in a match with Trump, and 42 percent saying they supported Harris over Trump.

Biden’s holds a double-digit lead of Trump, while Harris leads the president by just two points. Either way, the poll might spell trouble for the president’s bid for re-election.

While the president doesn’t often agree with polling data, Trump said on Twitter Wednesday night that he believed “brand new” polls that suggested that Americans aren’t in favor of some Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to impeach him. He charged that those lawmakers spending time on his impeachment would be better off spending time working on issues like “prescription drug price reduction, healthcare,” and “infrastructure.”

The president did not say what poll he was citing.

All Polls, and some brand new Polls, show very little support for impeachment. Such a waste of time, especially with sooo much good that could be done, including prescription drug price reduction, healthcare, infrastructure etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president last Friday had Democratic efforts to remove him from office on his mind when he sent a series of tweets about their efforts to impeach him. In the series of tweets, the president asked how legislators could attempt to impeach him given that, in his opinion, he has had the most successful first two-and-a-half years of any president’s first-term in office.

The tweets last week came just hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted to investigate the president and consider opening formal impeachment proceedings against him.

According to Fox News, the Thursday poll was conducted using a survey of 1,0008 potential voters through randomized phone calls earlier this week from September 15 to September 17.

According to the same poll, just 59 percent of voters surveyed said they were “extremely interested” in the 2020 election, while just four percent said they had no interest at all in the election that will likely see Biden, Warren, Sanders, or Harris face off against Trump in November.