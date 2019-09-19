Hilde Osland In Skintight Leather Pants Sets Instagram On Fire In A Mega 9-Pic Post

Though Hilde Osland moved from snowy Scandinavia to sunny Australia, it seems like the blond bombshell likes to go back to her roots on occasion. In the stunner’s most recent Instagram update, the Norwegian beauty posed in a number outfits while in colder locales in a mega nine-picture update. In every single picture, she sizzled in pants that were so tight, they looked painted on.

Apart from growing up in Norway, Hilde also has another reason to love the snow: She is an accomplished snowboarder. In fact, she originally earned her social media fame thanks to a number of photos taken wearing tight clothes in wintry Canadian landscapes.

In her caption, the blond beauty mentioned that she was posting throwbacks of her favorite pictures while she was living in the Great White North and asked her followers to vote for the one they thought was best.

In the first shot, Hilde has her back to the camera as she gets out of a car into the snow. Her light gray pants are wildly tight so that her hourglass figure is on full display. The ensemble included a cropped gray hoodie, giving viewers a peek at her midriff. Completing the look was a pom-pom decorated knit hat and a chunky blond braid.

Next came a shot of Hilde up in the mountains while again wearing skintight pants, this time in black. She added a tight pink shirt, pink sneakers, and a gray cap to her ensemble.

Third was a picture that looked much like the first, though this time, the pants were white. Her curves are once again shown to their full advantage in the leggings.

Picture No. 4 was a shot of Hilde in the snow, again wearing black yoga pants, though this time with a sexy open back sweater.

The next picture in the carousel was again the stunner wearing tight white pants with a cropped top. This time, her background is a number of scenic pine trees, and her hair is styled long and wavy.

Sixth was most often referenced in the captions as the favorite. In the picture, Hilde bares every curve in tight leather pants.

The next three pictures are again similar variations of the first. In the pictures, Hilde again dons light-colored pants with a crop top to show off her tiny waist. The settings in the background vary from frozen lakes to mountains.

The post earned over 12,000 likes and around 350 comments within just 25 minutes.

“My fav always is hildeee,” gushed a fan, with a number of yellow hearts to further emphasize his love.

“Omg…the black leather!!!” wrote one of the fans who particularly liked that photo.

Loading...

“Girl…. you just heated up a cold Canadian winter!!!!” a third teased, adding several fire emoji.

The blonde beauty often showcases her incredibly perky posterior, like in a picture posted earlier this week of the bombshell in a thong-cut bikini, per The Inquisitr.

Hilde had joked in a previous post about her habit of wearing skimpy outfits in the cold, facetiously claiming that she was dressed “appropriately” for the freezing temperatures.

Nevertheless, her fans are likely very thankful that the Scandinavian stunner braved the cold temperatures for such stunning shots.