Kris Jenner & Yolanda Hadid Are Sexy & Soaking Wet In ’80s-Inspired Photo Shoot

Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid are sexy and soaking wet in an 80s-inspired photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar Magazine as they channel the iconic Dynasty characters of Alexis Colby Carrington and Krystle Carrington.

Page Six reported that the momagers, who together rule the worlds of both reality television and the modeling world, are longtime friends who were thrilled to step back in time to recreate some iconic television moments.

In the shoot, the two recreated a fight between the two women where they landed fully clothed in a lily-pond pool as well as a still photo where they donned some of the most outrageously fabulous looks of that period of time.

Hadid, who is a mother to supermodels Bella, Anwar, and Gigi Hadid, posed in the role of Krystle Carrington, portrayed by actress Linda Evans in the wildly-popular 1980s ABC television series. Jenner, the mother of Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Robert Jr., Kendall, and Kylie took on the role of Alexis Colby Carrington, portrayed by Joan Collins.

Hilariously, while their mothers were thrilled to take a step back in time when big hair, gaudy clothing and jewelry and lots of shoulder pads ruled the airwaves, their children had no idea what the fuss was all about. When Jenner told her daughter Kim about her getup for the photoshoot she replied, “Mom, I’m sorry,” said Kardashian. “I don’t know who that is.”

“Of course, Joan Collins is really a total sweetheart,” Jenner said of her alter-ego for the shoot to the publication. “I just texted her. I was like, ‘I’m dressed as you for a photoshoot.’ And she said, ‘Send me a pic ASAP!’ So I did. She got a kick out of the fact that I was going to be her.”

Although through the power of makeup and the proper costuming, the women took on the roles of these iconic television divas, Hadid believes that the ways television shows during that time pitted female characters against one another would not work in today’s society.

“Women need to support each other, not fight,” said the former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to Bazaar of the Dynasty-era television altercations. “I always tell my kids, ‘Be kind and acknowledge everybody around you. People might not remember your beautiful face, but they’ll remember your beautiful heart.'”

You can see the other amazing back-in-time photos in the accompanying story in the publication.

The families are long-time friends. Kendall Jenner has worked on many fashion shows with Gigi and Bella Hadid and the families have even vacationed together.

The original episodes of Dynasty were must-see television in the 1980s. The series was a nighttime soap opera series that focused on the wealthy Carrington family and it aired from 1981 through 1989. Cast members included John Forsythe, Linda Evans, Joan Collins, Pamela Sue Martin, Lloyd Bochner, Heather Locklear, Catherine Oxenberg, Michael Nader, Diahann Carroll, Emma Samms, Rock Hudson, Kate O’Mara and Stephanie Beacham. A reboot series with a new cast premiered on The CW network in October of 2017.

