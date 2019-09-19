Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Insane Body In Crop Top & Tight Ripped Jeans

Blond bombshell and mom of two Tammy Hembrow is no stranger to flaunting her insane body on Instagram. The Australian beauty has 9.9 million followers on the platform and over 2,300 posts in which she shows off her dangerous curves for the camera.

Recently, Hembrow gave her fans a double Instagram update that left them drooling. In the snap, she posed in a luxurious sports car that was pulled over beside a chain link fence with a forest of lush trees behind it. Hembrow rocked a white crop top that left very little to the imagination. The top had a sweetheart neckline and was an off-the-shoulder style. Ruched details accentuated her curves, and the thin material meant that her ample assets were on full display.

She paired the look with some tight, light-wash ripped jeans that clung to her curves as well. The jeans had a rip on her thigh as well as major rips and distressing that exposed almost her entire knee and portions of her thigh for a sexier look.

The blond bombshell had her hair pulled up in a half-up style with a few strands left down to frame her face. She rocked a pair of long pink nails that added a pop of color to her outfit and kept her makeup neutral, opting for a nude lip and lush lashes.

In the first snap in her update, Hembrow merely posed for the camera. In the second snap, she was pictured flipping her blond locks behind her. Hembrow encouraged her fans to work their hardest to try to achieve their goals in the caption, offering a dose of motivation.

Her followers loved the stunning shot of the “mama boss” arriving at the office. The post received over 127,000 likes within just three hours. Hembrow rocked a look from the online retailer Fashion Nova and tagged the company in the caption of her post.

“Such a boss babe,” one fan stated.

Another loved the car she was posing in and left the model a flirtatious comment.

Loading...

“Can u take me for ride?”

A third follower commented “you’re too pretty.”

“Omg so bomb,” a fourth fan remarked.

Hembrow works hard on keeping her body fit and toned and even sometimes fills her fans in on her secret to keeping in shape. Recently, the Australian babe shared a video of herself making her favorite protein shake. She flaunted her sculpted body in a sports bra and short shorts that accentuated all her curves.