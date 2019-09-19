‘The Conners’ Star Sara Gilbert Compares Kissing Johnny Galecki & Jay R. Ferguson To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The sitcom seems to be channeling an ABC dating show in a new episode.

Sara Gilbert’s lips are getting a workout on The Conners. The sitcom star made a guest appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in which she talked about her character’s love triangle on the upcoming second season of the Roseanne spinoff.

The second season of the ABC comedy will resume with Gilbert’s character, Darlene, dealing with her boyfriend Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) invitation to move to Chicago with him just as her ex-husband David (Johnny Galecki) asks for another chance for their relationship.

On Live!, Gilbert revealed that in one scene on the new season of The Conners she was required to run back and forth between two rooms in the Conner house as she secretly romances both Ben and David at the same time. Gilbert said it felt “weird” to kiss her male co-stars on The Conners back to back and that she even felt “bad” about it.

That’s when host Ryan Seacrest compared the scenario to a scripted version of Bachelor in Paradise, the ABC dating show that features serial hookups as contestants try to find love.

“It’s like Bachelor in Paradise,” Gilbert agreed. “I also feel like it’s wildly unhealthy. One person’s sick and we all go down.”

You can see Sara Gilbert talking about her Conners kissing scene in the clip below.

Spoilers for The Conners previously revealed that Darlene would still be seeing both guys when the love triangle storyline picks up for Season 2.

While the Darlene character has a long history with David — who is the father of her two children Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara) — Ben, her boss-turned-boyfriend, has given her a new outlook on love.

In an interview with TV Line, Gilbert previously weighed in on the future of Darlene and her new beau Ben and how David’s return to Lanford could affect their relationship.

“I think Darlene does love Ben,” The Conners star said. “But a love that’s new is obviously different than a love of 30 years, with someone that you have children with. In some ways, it’s stronger and in other ways, it can’t compete.”

Fans will have to wait to see how the storyline plays out, but newly announced guest roles could provide a clue. Galecki has already been confirmed for two new episodes of The Conners, and Ferguson’s guest role was also recently announced by ABC, although his episode commitment was not revealed.

The Conners Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.