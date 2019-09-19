World’s Hottest Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Shares Leopard-Print Bubble Butt Pants, Offers Free Product Giveaway

'Don't wait until the end of the year to achieve your goals,' she wrote.

Mexico’s Yanet Garcia, described as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” posted a photo on Instagram this week wearing a pair of leopard-print pants that shows off her curvy bottom, along with a matching top. She’s also holding a bottle of Tonder Army, the nutritional supplement that she supports. What’s more, she announced that she’s giving away a three-month supply of the brand’s products to a lucky winner.

Yanet’s post was in Spanish, but the gist of her contest is this: “Like” her photo, follow both her and Tonder Army’s Instagram accounts, and tag two friends in the comments. If you tag more friends, you have more opportunities to win. The contest ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 22. Yanet didn’t specify which time zone the contest’s rules apply to, but the vast majority of the country is in the same time zone that lines up with Central Time in the U.S. So long story short, best get this done by 9 p.m. Eastern Time (in the U.S.) on Sunday if you want Yanet’s Tonder Army swag.

She also promises free shipping to anywhere in the U.S. or Mexico for the winner.

“Don’t wait until the end of the year, start meeting your goals today???? @tonderarmy and I want to give you an amazing Product Kit for 3 MONTHS, it’s time to become your best version!”

The winner will receive two caps, a towel, two plastic bottles to mix up the powdered supplements with water, and a variety of the brand’s myriad nutritional supplements (four different products in total).

With the post advertising her favorite nutritional supplement’s giveaway, it seems as if Yanet has moved on from a controversy surrounding her Instagram account that popped up this week.

As reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday some ne’er-do-wells hacked her Instagram account and posted a photo that had been artificially manipulated to look like she was completely naked. Yanet, however, got the upper hand by regaining control of her Instagram account and posting the original, unaltered photo that the hackers used, this time showing her more-or-less dressed. She captioned the photo, in Spanish, “This is the REAL photo.”

Whether or not the hackers were trying to extort money from her or were simply having a sick bit of fun at her expense is unclear. However, more than one female celebrity has been victimized by hackers getting into their social media accounts, often threatening to post nude or embarrassing photos if they (the celebrities) don’t pay money, or doing it anyway just out of malice. Fortunately, for Yanet, she doesn’t have time for that and is apparently not willing to let hackers make decisions for her.