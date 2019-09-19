Kylie Jenner Flashes Incredible Booty In Skintight Animal-Print While Partying With Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner showed up in Los Angeles on Wednesday night ready to party alongside her best friend, Sofia Richie. The Daily Mail reports that the reality star dressed to the nines and flaunted her world-famous figure as she supported her gal pal at the launch of her collaboration with clothing line, MISSGUIDED.

Kylie rocked the house as she showed up to the event holding hands with Sofia, and sporting a skintight animal-print ensemble that hugged her frame in all the right places.

Jenner rocked a pair of impossibly tight yellow pants with black spots on them. The bottoms left little to the imagination as Kylie flaunted her curvy, Kardashian-style butt, for all to see.

The makeup mogul added a matching top, as the outfit cinched at the waist and showed of Jenner’s tiny tummy, toned arms, and lean legs.

Kylie paired the racy clothing with some stiletto heels and wore her long, dark hair pulled halfway up on top of her head. She accessorized the look with a matching animal-print purse, which she wore across her chest, and a full face of makeup, which consisted of dark eyebrows, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Jenner even captured parts of the event on her Instagram story, filming Richie dancing around and having a great time in celebration of her latest project.

Fans who follow both Kylie and Sofia on social media know that the pair have been spending a ton of time together as of late. They’ve been seen partying together for both Jenner and Richie’s birthdays, and even took a lavish girls’ trip with some of their other friends over the summer.

Hollywood Life sources report that Sofia was thrilled to be invited on the trip with Kylie, and is happy that their friendship has grown in recent months, especially since Richie has become an unofficial member of the Kardashian-Jenner family by dating Scott Disick.

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider dished to the outlet.

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time,” the source added of Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner’s relationship.