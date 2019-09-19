Larsa Pippen Bursts Out Of Strappy Tank In Dubai Desert, Proving Just How Tight She’ll Go

Larsa Pippen has proved that she can own the tightest of tops and the hottest of locations. The former Real Housewives of Miami star is used to warm temperatures by virtue of spending so much time in sunny states, but today the 45-year-old updated her social media from a destination that’s hot on a whole other level. Larsa took to Instagram earlier from Dubai.

The update came in video form, with what was clearly a smartphone setup. It isn’t all ritzy photoshoots for this glamorous star. That said, the glam was definitely there, with Larsa wearing what looked like a pretty pricey diamond necklace to accessorize a black and strappy tank that couldn’t have been tighter. While the footage came in what appeared to be selfie mode and therefore didn’t show the blonde full-length, the camera had definitely taken in those assets.

The video also showcased a stunning setting that’s not usually seen on Larsa’s social media. This celebrity is often seen in high-end hotels and lounging by pools or in her mansion of a home. As for today, the feel was more of a tent, with Larsa and a friend taking shelter in an enclosed area with cushions. Views of desert dunes and hills are also shown. Fans could also hear a strong desert wind blowing.

Larsa’s video definitely caught fans’ attention. It racked up over 19,000 likes in the space of two hours, with plenty of fan comments coming in. The vast majority of users sent love and sweet notes, plus emoji responses. That said, one fan did appear to have picked up on the ultra-revealing outfit donned by the star.

“You know better than to dress like that in Dubai,” they wrote.

Whether or not the comment was meant in a joking manner wasn’t clarified.

Fans did seem to want to wish Larsa a great time, though.

“Enjoy!” one user wrote.

“Nice necklace!” saw one fan pick up on the bling.

Bling definitely seems to have factored into Larsa’s recent wardrobe choices. The star made The Inquisitr’s headlines earlier this month for squeezing her curves into a super-tight and super-sexy minidress covered in glitter.

As to today’s location, it does seem to be a celebrity hot spot. Famous faces who have been linked to Dubai include former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, plus Larsa’a friend Kim Kardashian — the 38-year-old has traveled to the Middle Eastern city a fair few times.

Fans wishing to see more of Larsa should follow her Instagram account.