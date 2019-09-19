Gwen Stefani Rocks Tiny Shorts And Leaves Blake Shelton Behind In ‘The Voice’ Video

Blake Shelton rocked a gold jacket in the goofy promo, while Gwen Stefani sported short shorts.

It’s no secret that Gwen Stefani really loves Blake Shelton, but, unfortunately for Blake, it looks like John Legend might love his Voice trophy just as much.

On Thursday morning, a new video promo for Season 17 of The Voice was posted on the TODAY Twitter page. In it, host Carson Daly teases that viewers are about to get a first look at this season’s coaches — Gwen, Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend — heading to the studio for the show’s Blind Auditions. However, John is trying to bring an inanimate special guest with him: the shiny silver trophy he earned when one of his team members, Maelyn Jarmon, won Season 16 of the singing competition. As he straps the trophy into the backseat of a golf cart, Kelly questions his decision to tote it to the studio.

“Just so you know, I’ve won a couple, and it’s not that big of a deal,” she says. “You don’t have to bring it to work, is what I’m saying, you know, to prove a point or anything.”

However, Kelly’s words fall on deaf ears, and the two take off in the golf cart with John’s prize safely secured in the backseat.

On their way to the Blind Auditions, they spot Blake and Gwen. Blake’s trusty old pickup truck isn’t working, so he and Gwen are stuck on the side of the road. Blake is inexplicably wearing a shiny gold jacket, which Kelly is quick to compliment. However, Gwen’s outfit isn’t out of the ordinary for her; she’s rocking a pair of extremely short Daisy Dukes with frayed hems. The “Hollaback Girl” singer is also wearing a sporty banana yellow jacket with black and white stripes down the arms. To make her outfit a little bit country, she completes her look with a pair of cowboy boots trimmed in the same shade of yellow as her jacket.

We’ve got an exclusive first look at the @nbcthevoice judges heading to the studio for blind auditions after @blakeshelton’s trusty pickup breaks down… pic.twitter.com/CDiNM3m3lF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 19, 2019

Gwen praises Kelly and John for being “lifesavers” when they offer to give the couple a ride, but Blake soon discovers that there’s no space for him in the backseat beside his girlfriend.

“Is this your Voice trophy?” he asks John.

John answers in the affirmative, and the trio takes off, leaving Blake to watch as Gwen and his other fellow coaches leave him behind.

“I’ll just work on the truck, I guess,” the lonesome cowboy says.

After the promo clip ends, Carson Daly says that he has no clue why Blake is wearing a gold jacket, but he suggests that he might ask Gwen about it when she appears on TODAY next Monday.

All four coaches have been busy promoting Season 17 of The Voice, and while many viewers are looking forward to watching Gwen and Blake get flirty on the show, some fans are sad that they’ll no longer get to enjoy Blake’s bickering with his old frenemy, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. But luckily for fans of the guys’ competitive bromance, Blake recently revealed that he and Adam are still pals, so maybe someday they’ll be reunited in some way.

Season 17 of The Voice will premiere Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.