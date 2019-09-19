‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Rocks Dangerously Short Booty Shorts And Cropped Hoodie While Posing On A Bed

Rachel Cook is bringing Instagram to its knees yet again.

On Wednesday, September 18, the social media sensation and Playboy model sported yet another itty-bitty ensemble in her latest Instagram upload, and the look is sending her fans into an absolute frenzy. The photo was to announce a new contest for her 2.5 million followers that offered them the chance to win a Puffy mattress, which the 24-year-old was posing on top of as the camera captured the moment. The babe was propped up on her knees and staring off into the distance as the shot was snapped, and while the contest she was touting and its grand prize were certainly alluring, it was Rachel herself that caught the eyes of her fans.

Rachel sent pulses racing in a simple but sexy lounge look that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. On her top half, the stunner rocked a bold, yellow hoodie that proved hard to ignore for more reasons than just its bright color. The sweatshirt was cropped just below her bust, offering her fans a good look at her flat midsection, which often makes an appearance on her Instagram page.

The brunette bombshell also sported a pair of dangerously short booty workout shorts that clung tight to her famous backside in all of the right ways, highlighting her impressive hourglass silhouette. The black shorts hardly grazed passed her upper thighs, giving fans more than an eyeful of her toned legs, while its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted abs.

Rachel completed her look with a pair of blue socks to add even more of a cozy element to the photo. She covered a good portion of her brown tresses by wearing the hood of her sweatshirt up over her head, though a few locks still spilled out in a messy fashion. The beauty also sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, highlighter, and coat of mascara on her lashes that made her piercing blue eyes and striking facial features shine.

Unsurprisingly, the American model’s newest Instagram upload went over extremely well with her fandom. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up over 77,000 likes after just 18 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower Rachel with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so stunning,” one person wrote, while another noted that winning the contest would “be even better” if Rachel came with the mattress.

“I LOVE YOU RACHEL, you’re so perfect,” commented a third fan.

The Instagram model is hardly shy about showing off her impressive physique on the social media platform. Recently, the babe flaunted her famous booty in another photo that saw her sporting a pair of tighter-than-skin leggings that hugged her curves in all the right places, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.