Iggy Azalea Slams Wendy Williams As A ‘Crack Head’ In Scathing Rant

Iggy Azalea is putting Wendy Williams on serious blast after the daytime talk show host threw a little shade at her on The Wendy Williams Show this week by claiming that she had a “fake body.” The rapper seriously clapped back at the comments on Twitter, calling Wendy a “crack head” before referencing her difficult summer that saw her get help for addiction, and divorce her now former husband Kevin Hunter.

As reported by Too Fab this week, the drama started after Wendy discussed Iggy on her infamous daytime talk show as she returned to the airwaves for Season 11, but admitted to her audience – who she refers to as co-hosts – that she couldn’t remember her name.

Williams asked as she tried to recall Iggy’s name, “Who’s the Australian girl with the fake body?” while discussing Nicki Minaj’s announcement that she’d be be retiring from music to focus on having a family.

Azalea than retweeted the clip to her Twitter account on September 18 and asked, “Who’s the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing?”

But the “Fancy” rapper most certainly wasn’t done there.

Following up her initial tweet, she then continued, “Wendy Williams is a walking mike Tyson tribal tattoo slapped over a deeply set c-section scar. I’ve had enough.” However, she later deleted that tweet from her account.

In another tweet posted to her Twitter page and then taken down, she then continued, “You would have thought after crying publicly all summer, walking around in a wig that looks like it hasn’t been brushed in a week, talking to papz clearly high as hell etc etc she would mind hers but her she is… baby!”

But this most certainly isn’t the first time Wendy and Iggy have proven that they don’t exactly see eye to eye, as they’ve famously been feuding for a while now.

Back in November, the twosome came to blows once again after Williams called out Azalea’s Australian accent by calling it a “blaccent” and claimed that she bought it from the same place she got her plastic surgeries done (the star has been open in the past about getting a nose job and a breast augmentation).

But the rapper clearly wasn’t too thrilled about the former radio personality’s comments about her voice, as reported by Capital XTRA.

“Imagine having to f*ck Wendy Williams,” she hit back in a scathing Twitter rant last year.

“I guess I just feel like if you’re pushing 60 without ever having lived an entire year on this planet where we could deem you attractive,” Azalea then continued in part, “You should keep it a whole lot cuter on certain commentary.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams has had a tough few months as she divorce former husband Kevin after discovering he had conceived a child with his alleged mistress.

Shortly before that in March, she announced on her talk show that she had been living in a sober house in New York in order to get clean and sober after having previously struggled with cocaine addiction when she was younger.

Williams then returned to the airwaves earlier this month for the new season of her talk show and hasn’t exactly shied away from discussing her new life as a single woman as the cameras rolled.