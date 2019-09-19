Trump Celebrates His Wall’s ‘GREAT Progress’ After Visiting Mexico Border

President Donald Trump tweeted late Wednesday night that his trademark policy of an enormous U.S.-Mexico border wall has made “GREAT progress”. The tweet followed a trip to San Diego neighborhood Otay Mesa situated on Californians’s border to Mexico, Newsweek reported shortly after the tweet hit the president’s feed. The tweet includes a 45-second video backed by dramatic music and showing Trump meeting with U.S. border officers in military fatigues, construction crews and in one section he is reportedly signing a document on a newly erected section of the barrier.

The wall is being put in place with the sole purpose of stopping illegal immigration and smuggling into the U.S. The White House’s 1600 Daily report is touting that Trump following through with his much-promised policy is a win for the American people and a change of pace from the broken promises many have come to expect from politicians running for office.

“As a matter of policy, it adds to and replaces outdated, often embarrassingly ineffective fencing to protect our country from human smugglers, drug traffickers, and criminal cartels…as a matter of symbolism, it reassures Americans that after years of empty promises from Washington to fix immigration, their voices mean something.”

GREAT progress on the Border Wall! pic.twitter.com/TvOYxgsBSv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

The news arrives just a couple days after CNN reported there had been setbacks on three border wall projects due to “insufficient contract savings.” A court filing on Monday stated the details.

“Based on its work in definitizing the contracts for the original Section 284 projects, [the Army Corps] has determined that there are insufficient contract savings to undertake the three additional Section 284 projects authorized by the Secretary of Defense on August 26, 2019,”

Regardless of whatever bureaucratic red tape — which is no doubt par of the course on any major government-run construction project — its seems difficult to deny that the footage showing enormous, seemingly impassable 30 foot walls are going to be anything but very difficult to smuggle anything over or through. As reported by The Inquisitr yesterday, not everyone is sold on the idea that the border wall is a tribute to Trump’s alleged “racism”, with many showing up to the President’s New Mexico visit with “Latinos for Trump” signs.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency reports that the president has so far overseen the construction of some 60 miles of the wall and he seems keen to continue pushing the matter despite whatever bureaucratic roadblocks have been slowing down the ambitious construction project.