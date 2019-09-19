Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Skintight Nude Top While Flaunting Her Tiny Waist

Khloe Kardashian put all of her curves on full display this week as she visited Toronto for the launch of her clothing line, Good American, in Canada. The Daily Mail reports that the reality star stunned on the red carpet for the event, and likely had all eyes on her as she showcased her flawless figure.

In the photos from the night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported glowing skin as she donned a skintight nude top, which flaunted her ample cleavage and impossibly tiny waist.

Khloe also added a pair of brown suede pants and matching boots to the ensemble to show off her long, lean legs and curvy hips. She completed the chic look with a black duster over top.

Kardashian accessorized with rings on her fingers and a dainty gold chain around her neck. She wore a full face of makeup for the event, which included dark eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter to her face, and a dark berry color on her plump lips.

Khloe’s long, blonde hair was parted down the center and worn in loose waves that fell behind her back and cascaded down her shoulders.

Khloe seemed happy and confident in the photos, and looked more fit than ever. As many fans know, Kardashian seems to have no problem showing some skin, and often posts pictures of herself rocking skimpy ensembles to her social media accounts.

However, Kardashian’s toned figure comes at a price. The mother-of-one is said to work out six days a week, and is very dedicated to her health and fitness.

Shape Magazine reveals that Khloe has a day-by-day workout guide that she’s offered up to her fans in the past. She starts off the week by getting her blood pumping with some cardio.

By Tuesday she’s ready to move on to her legs and butt, focusing on that famous Kardashian booty. The third day she works her core, which is how she gets her toned tummy and abs, and she returns to cardio on Thursday. Friday is all about the arms, and to end her workout week and head into the weekend feeling strong, she works her entire body before relaxing and letting her muscles rest on Sunday.

The program has seemed to work for Khloe Kardashian, who has been sporting a super fit frame and some rock hard abs in her latest photos.