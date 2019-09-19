Blonde Bombshell Natasha Oakley Drops Jaws In The Tiniest Blue Bikini

Natasha Oakley is setting Instagram on fire yet again.

On Thursday, September 19, the blonde bombshell sported yet another itty-bitty swimwear ensemble in her latest Instagram upload, and the look is sending her fans into an absolute frenzy. Leaning up against a rock wall and underneath the shade of her bungalow’s bamboo roof, the 29-year-old raised a glass of Rose wine in celebration of the completion of another campaign photo shoot for her Monday Swimwear collection, which she created with pal and fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. She wore one of her own two-piece sets from the swimsuit line, and judging by the reaction of her 2 million followers, certainly appeared to do the brand well.

Natasha sent pulses racing in a minuscule blue bikini from Monday Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set boasted a sexy, pushup style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly busted over top of its dangerously low-cut, scoop neckline. A small V-shaped cutout fell right in the middle of her bust, somehow showing off even more cleavage than what was already on display — and her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW design.

On her lower half, the Aussie beauty sported the matching bikini bottoms of the set that were equally risque as its counterpart, if not more. The blue bottoms covered only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that left her killer curves and every inch of her long, toned legs well within eyesight — and that wasn’t all that was left exposed. The two-piece set also highlighted Natasha’s enviably flat midsection and hourglass silhouette thanks to its thin waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs.

To complete the look, the Instagram sensation added a dainty choker necklace for a hint of bling, as well as a floppy straw hat that brought an extra summer vibe to her look. Natasha’s blonde hair messily fell down underneath the headgear in loose, beachy waves and perfectly framed her face. She also sported a very minimal makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Australian bombshell began showering her latest upload with love. The snap racked up well over 15,000 likes within just six hours since going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to flood it with compliments for Natasha and her jaw-dropping display.

“Incredible body,” one person wrote, while another said that Natasha was “goals.”

“Tash you are stunning,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Natasha has flaunted her incredible bikini body on social media. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the babe kicked off her trip to Bali last week by sharing another stunning snap that saw her sporting a swimsuit from Monday Swimwear’s Leopard Collection. This time it was a high-rise style, animal-print bikini that left very little to the imagination and drove her followers absolutely wild.