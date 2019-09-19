‘RHONY’ Stars Dorinda Medley And Tinsley Mortimer Reportedly Caught Feuding At Luann de Lesseps’ Event

The drama is in full-force as the ladies film Season 12.

Luann de Lesseps hosted the STOMP Out Bullying event on Tuesday, September 17, and during the event, her Real Housewives of New York City cast members, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, were reportedly involved in a dramatic feud.

As cameras rolled for the Bravo TV reality series’ upcoming 12th season, things between Medley and Mortimer were reportedly tense. At one point, according to an Us Weekly insider, Mortimer “seemed really upset.”

Mortimer appeared to be “wiping years from her eyes” before she left de Lesseps’ event with the series’ rumored new cast member Leah McSweeney, who was first seen filming with Mortimer earlier this month at a hotel in the Big Apple.

While it wasn’t clear what the two women were at odds about during de Lesseps’ show, the magazine pointed out that during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, Medley accused Mortimer of lying about her breakup with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth. As fans will recall, some believed Mortimer was claiming to have split with Kluth only in an effort to keep their relationship drama off the show.

Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer were also in attendance at de Lesseps’ event, and during an interview with the magazine, de Lesseps said that she was glad to see her co-stars in attendance and supporting a great cause.

In late August, after longtime cast member Bethenny Frankel announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after starring on the series for eight of its 11 seasons, Mortimer’s friend, McSweeney, was reportedly added to the show.

As for whether or not de Lesseps has kept in touch with her former co-star, she admitted to Us Weekly magazine earlier this month that it’s “been a minute” since she last spoke to her.

“We film a long season and then when we have our time off, we’re all doing our thing. I’m busy with my cabaret show, she’s busy with her things, doing great things with helping out in relief efforts,” de Lesseps explained to the magazine while attending the Most Stylish New Yorkers party on September 11.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, de Lesseps to the magazine that she and Frankel are both quite busy, and when it comes to their lives outside the show, they typically do their own thing away from the group.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year.