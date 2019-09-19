Sofia Richie Slays In Tiny Top & Leather Pants Before Getting Wild At Launch Party

Sofia Richie looked like a total blonde bombshell as she hit up a launch party for her collaboration with the clothing brand MISSGUIDED on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail reports that the model stunned on the red carpet for the event, and then got a bit wild at the party.

Sofia showed up to the event looking absolutely gorgeous. She wore a white crop top that flaunted her ample bust, flat tummy and toned abs, and paired it with some tight black leather pants.

The bottoms were high-waisted and showcased Sofia’s curvy hips and long, lean legs. Sofia added a long, matching black leather jacket over top and wore her sunny locks parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders.

The model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, also accessorized with a dainty silver chain around her neck, and wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a glossy pink color on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete the glam look.

During the party, Sofia was seen dancing around and shaking her booty while her friend, Kylie Jenner, filmed her. Unfortunately, it didn’t appear that Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, was in attendance to support her.

As many fans know, Sofia loves to show off her model style and the toned body that goes along with it. She’s often spotted sporting skimpy outfits while running errands in L.A., or flaunting her beach body in sexy bikini shots on Instagram.

However, Sofia doesn’t mind showcasing her curves for all to see. That’s the name of the modeling game, and she seems very secure and confident in her own skin.

Loading...

In the past, Sofia has opened up about some of the things she does to keep herself happy, healthy, and grounded. Her list includes spending time with family and other loved ones, being spiritual, remembering to be grateful, stepping away from social media for mini breaks, and trying to keep her thoughts positive.

“First of all, you need to love yourself, cause that’s the only way you’re going to get by and be O.K. as an individual. But it’s important to make other people feel loved because you never know what they’re going through,” Sofia previously stated, per Nicole Valek.