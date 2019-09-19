‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Drops Jaws In Fishnet Yoga Pants

Lauren Drain, who has been dubbed the “world’s sexiest nurse,” once again sent pulses racing after posting a picture where she wears the tightest yoga pants possible, in a daring fishnet style. The blond beauty used to work in cardiology. However, with her number of sexy photos on her social media account, she seems more likely to be stopping hearts than saving them.

As a nurse, Lauren is aware of the importance of fitness, which is why the buxom blonde turned to the gym after feeling not great about her own body. The result is that the Los Angeles transplant not only feels much better, but has become a social media sensation in the process.

Lauren’s most recent picture once again displays her passion for the gym. The picture shows off Lauren’s figure in a pair of yoga pants so tight, they look painted on. Moreover, they hug every curve of the stunner’s enviable body.

In addition, the pants are designed with a fishnet pattern, which means that the leggings leave very little to the imagination.

Lauren completed the ensemble with a high neck sports bra that boasted a chic mock neck detail. The fabric appeared to be almost sheer, again making it seem like the skin of her cleavage is revealed.

The look was finished with a sensible ponytail and a dark berry lip color. The setting looks to be either a gym or warehouse, with white walls that Lauren leans up against.

Within just hours, the picture received nearly 20,000 likes and over 100 comments. Many of the comments complimented the nurse’s incredible figure.

“Seriously you’re unbelievably amazing,” gushed a fan, with a red heart along with a heart-eye emoji.

“It’s incredible how beautiful you are,” echoed a second comment, also with a red heart and heart-eye face.

“Perfect Body,” added a third.

However, many other comments fawned over the choice of yoga pants.

“Dude those pants are avenger status,” proclaimed one user, adding a sunglass-face emoji.

“Can someone tell me where to get those tights?” a second user asked. It was a common question through the comment section.

This was not the only fitness shot the nurse-turned-fitness model posted this week. Just yesterday, Lauren posted a picture of herself flaunting her rock hard abs, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

The busty blonde often wows her fans with revealing photos that show off her fabulous body as a way to advertise for her fitness program.

With such an incredible figure, it’s no doubt that she is her own best advertiser.