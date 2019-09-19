Britney Spears Misses Court Date As Mom Lynne & Dad Jamie Face A Judge Over Conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears was not in attendance during a recent court date regarding her conservatorship case, where it would be determined whether or not her father, Jamie Spears, would continue to have control over her financial and personal affairs or if a temporary third party would hold the position instead.

Jamie and Britney’s mother, Lynne, faced off in court over whether or not he would continue to hold the important role in his daughter’s personal affairs, reported Us Weekly. The entertainment publication reported that Jamie and his attorneys sat across Lynne and her attorney in court. During the hearing, a judge granted a motion to seal transcripts from the hearing because they could contain proprietary information and sensitive medical and family details about Britney, her parents and her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Us Weekly reported that the pop singer has requested that her father be removed from his conservator duties. She has not asked for her mother to take over this important role. Jamie gave up his role in managing his daughter’s personal affairs earlier this month due to reported health issues. A third party was nominated to take over the role, Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, until her father chooses to return to his official duties.

Fox News reported that Ms. Montgomery will take over the role until January 31, 2020. Jamie will likely try and renew his duties at that point in time. The news outlet reported that these include limiting or restricting Britney’s visitors, retaining security and caretakers for the pop star, enforcing restraining orders, speaking to medical personnel regarding Britney’s care and history.

Kevin asked that a restraining order be put in place against Jamie on behalf of his two minor sons after it was alleged that Jamie struck his grandson this past August. Under the terms of the order, as reported by Us Weekly, Jamie is not allowed to be near either of his grandsons for three years. The order also mandates that Britney, who was with her sons at the time of the alleged incident, must have an adult present with her that is not her father when the boys are visiting with her.

The couple, who divorced in 2007 after two years of marriage and two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, altered the terms of their child custody agreement after the incident. The couple once shared custody of the boys 50-50. Kevin will now have his sons for 70 percent of the time and Britney for 30 percent.

The Inquisitr previously reported that amidst all the personal turmoil the pop star has experienced over the past several months, she continues to post inspirational messages on Instagram. She shared the title of author Nicole Crank’s Hi God (It’s Me Again): What to Pray When You Don’t Know What to Say to her millions of social media followers, noting that she “loves” the book. Fans are hopeful that she is looking towards a higher power to help her make the right life decisions.