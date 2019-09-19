Blake Shelton Reveals If He Still Talks To Adam Levine After ‘The Voice’ Exit

Blake also revealed if he thinks Adam will ever return to the show.

Blake Shelton opened up about his relationship with Adam Levine following his surprising exit from The Voice earlier this year after 16 consecutive seasons, and revealed if he thinks there’s a possibility Levine will ever return to the show. In a new interview with Access, Shelton admitted that the twosome are still very much good friends despite Levine calling it quits on the NBC show and even revealed when they last spoke.

“We talk. We never have lost contact,” the country star said, per Pop Culture, admitting that he had a long conversation with the Maroon 5 frontman just last week.

“I had been drinking for a few hours, and I don’t know what he was doing, but I was at home in Oklahoma, by myself, and we ended up FaceTiming each other for 45 minutes, just nonsense talk,” he said.

“Just stuff that you could never say on TV. It was just a typical conversation,” Shelton continued. “We stay in touch. We’ll be friends from now on.”

The singer also opened up about the possibility of Levine one day returning to his coaching seat on The Voice, but admitted that it’s pretty unlikely.

“Maybe someday, who knows, he might end up coming back. I doubt it, but maybe,” he said.

Shelton also opened up about how he really feels about the “Moves Like Jagger” singer not appearing on Season 17 in the interview – while also throwing in one of his signature playful jabs.

“It sucks not having Adam on the show. He’s been there since the beginning, and it’s hard not to have somebody that stupid to make fun of,” he quipped when asked by the outlet about the father of two leaving.

Shelton then joked that all of the coaches currently appearing on the show for the new season are “more talented” as he added, “and he’s not here to kick around.”

As fans of the NBC talent search will already know, Gwen Stefani took over Levine’s vacant seat on the coaching panel after he announced his sudden departure back in May. She and boyfriend Shelton are joined by Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for the new season, set to debut on NBC on September 23.

Ahead of the big Season 17 premiere next week, NBC recently unveiled a sneak peek at what’s to come, where Shelton proved that he’s not going to be holding back or going easy on his co-stars just because his longtime co-coach isn’t around.

In the preview video shared online, the star could be seen playfully boasting about being the only original coach left standing as he playfully told Stefani, Clarkson, and Legend that it’s now “my show.”

Season 17 of The Voice with host Carson Daly will premiere on NBC on September 23.