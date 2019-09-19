‘World’s Hottest Pilot’ Ana Paula Cespedes Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown Over Her Sultry Selfie

Ana Paula Cespedes is the epitome of brains and beauty. Though only 21-years-old, the brunette stunner has already earned her pilot’s license, earning her the title of the “world’s hottest pilot.” Her recent sultry selfie sent Instagram into a meltdown, verifying that the South American beauty deserves the title.

The setting of the picture looks to be a living room, with Ana Paula sitting beside a coffee table decorated with a few books and a pink orchid. However, it is likely that few are going to be focused on the scene.

Rather, the brunette beauty draws all attention. Her long locks are side-swept, and styled into graceful waves. Her attire features a black button up shirt. The messed position of the shirt only adds to the sizzling nature of the shot.

The cuff of her shirt seems messy and undone. Moreover, Ana Paula’s left shoulder is completely bare, as the sleeve of the blouse appears to inch lower and lower down her forearm. It also reveals a fair amount of the pretty pilot’s bust.

Her makeup consists of a hazelnut eye shadow and nude lip, and the South American bombshell knows exactly how to smolder into the camera for maximum effect.

The picture quickly won nearly 4,900 likes and close to 150 comments.

“You are the shining star in the sky,” poetically gushed a fan, adding a couple of red rose and pink heart emoji.

“This girl is on fire,” added another, with the predictable fire emoji, long with the heart-eye face and a red heart.

“So Beautiful,” concluded a third, also with a red heart.

Though the 21-year-old has branched out into modeling and beauty pageantry, her main passion is flying. Moreover, it is what helped earn the Paraguayan bombshell her close to 70,000 followers. Her pictures in the cockpit continue to be some of her most popular posts, like an upload from August which earned over 6,000 likes.

In the picture, Ana Paula is wearing a captain’s uniform that consists of a white pressed collared shirt with pilot patches at the shoulders. Her hair is styled sleek and straight, befitting a young professional. In the background is the plane’s flight-deck, containing a plethora of measurement dials.

“Flying queen,” proclaimed a fan.

“Looking Beautiful,” added a second.

The brunette beauty has also on occasion posted pictures while at the beach, a decision that surely pleased her followers. One particularly beloved shot shows the pretty pilot in a grey bathing suit, as she poses on her knees while in the shallows of the ocean.

