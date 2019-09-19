Carrie Underwood’s Adorable 4-Year-Old Son Watches Her Perform In Sweet New Photo

Little Isaiah and his dad watched Carrie perform on her huge tour.

Carrie Underwood is sharing an adorable new photo of her 4-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher. The country superstar took to Instagram on September 18 to share a rare photo of her eldest son as she watched her perform for the crowd at Wichita, Kansas’s Intrust Bank Arena during the latest stop on her huge “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

The sweet new snap showed little Isaiah being held up by his dad as they watched the show together. Underwood’s husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, held on tight to the youngster as he lifted him higher to see his mom on stage while Isaiah rested his arm on his dad’s head.

The 4-year-old sported a pair of ear defenders on his ears to protect him from the sound, while he also rocked a blue tank top and a pair of what appeared to be cargo pants to take in his mom’s show.

In the caption of the adorable father/son shot, Carrie told her 9 million followers on the social media site that one of her favorite things about her massive tour – which sees her head across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. – is that she gets to bring her family along for the ride with her.

She also added that she wanted to make her two boys (she and Mike are also parents to almost 8-month-old Jacob) proud of her.

And fans most definitely wanted Underwood to know that her two boys have to be feeling proud.

“You are making them more than proud. You are amazing!” one fan said, while another told the “Southbound” singer, “You are, sweetie, you are!”

A third commented on the star’s new upload of her boys, “You’re such an amazing woman! You can do it all and make it look so easy!”

“I’m sure that they’re beyond proud of you!!!!” another commented on Underwood’s latest upload.

The latest sweet peek inside her life juggling her time as one of the biggest stars in music and a mom to her two boys comes shortly after she shared an equally cute photo of her eldest son to social media.

Earlier this month, Carrie posted another picture of little Isaiah taking in her huge stage production, which sees the “Before He Cheats” singer playing in the middle of the arena in the round.

Loading...

Sharing the snap to Instagram Stories, Isaiah watched his mom from the audience while holding on to a dinosaur toy.

Earlier this year, Mike revealed that he let their son stay up late to watch one of his mom’s shows when she took to the stage in Birmingham, Alabama.

“What a night! This is Izzy’s first tour show that he’ll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling ‘mommy I love you’ when she came close!!” Fisher revealed in an Instagram post, per Taste of Country.

“His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage. Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least but if anyone can do it she sure can!!” Carrie’s husband continued.