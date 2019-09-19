Janet Jackson’s Iconic ‘Rhythm Nation’ Album Turns 30: Its Achievements & Fans Reaction

Today, September 19, marks the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s iconic album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814. To celebrate, Jackson’s fans, also known as the “Jan Fam” are taking to social media to express what the album means to them and what their favorite songs are under the hashtags “RhythmNation30” and “RhythmNationAppreciationDay.”

In 1989, Jackson scored herself her second No. 1 record on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with the album. The following year, it became the best-seller of 1990, per Billboard.

The album achieved seven singles which all peaked within the top five of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the only album in history to do this. It scored four No. 1 singles in total – “Miss You Much,” “Escapade,” “Black Cat,” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” – and became the only album to produce No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart in three separate calendar years.

At the Grammy Awards, she was nominated for nine trophies and became the first female artist to be nominated for Producer of the Year in 1990. At the Billboard Music Awards, she took home eight awards. She was honored with the MTV Video Vanguard Award and earned herself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the same era.

By 1991, she was mentioned in the Guinness World Records for signing the largest record contract.

30 years later, the album still holds a place in the heart of her fans and the topic of the songs are still considered relevant.

“The music, the lyrics, the interludes, the message, the iconic music videos, the choreography, the production, the Rhythm Nation long-form video/movie – now THIS is an ALBUM!!!!” one user tweeted.

“Today, 30 years ago this album was released…. I have to thank @janetjackson @flytetymejam & @TLSOUNDOFF for creating a body of work that impacted my life forever!!” another fan wrote.

“All of the tracks were Great! I had never owned an album that I wanted to listen to from beginning to end before #rythmnation1814! #Escapade #Alright and we can’t forget #BlackCat were my favorites,” a third stated.

“30 years later and Alright is still my all-time favorite video,” a fourth declared.

Loading...

Janet is currently embarking on a tour which is in honor of the album. So far it is scheduled to visit North America, Oceania, and Hawaii.

Earlier this year, she performed in her first Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” which consisted of two legs and a total of 18 shows. She became one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade after making $722,000 per night from ticket sales, which The Inquisitr reported.

To keep up with Janet Jackson, follow her Instagram account.