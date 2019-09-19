‘One Piece’ Chapter 956 Recap, Spoilers: Marines Declare All-Out War Against Warlords Of The Sea

One Piece Wano Act 2 may have already concluded, but the latest chapter of One Piece still managed to bring thrill and excitement to the fans. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, One Piece Chapter 956 revealed all the things that happened during and after the Reverie. One of the biggest news is the abolishment of the Warlord System.

During the meeting of the world leaders, King Nefertari Cobra of the Alabasta Kingdom and King Riku of Dressrosa brought up the topic about the abolishment of the Warlord System. Cobra and Dressrosa told the other leaders how former Warlords like Crocodile and Donquixote Doflamingo almost destroyed their respective countries. King Cobra and King Riku’s proposal sparked a heated debate, but in the end, it was passed by a supermajority.

After the World Government made a decision, the Marines received an order to go after the former Warlords of the Sea. All of them have been stripped off all their rights and privileges and their ties with the World Government have already been severed. As of now, Dracule Mihawk also known as Hawkeye, Pirates Empress Boa Hancock, Edward Weevil, and Buggy the Clown are considered as pirates with huge bounties on their heads.

One Piece Chapter 956 featured the Marines starting with their mission to capture the former Warlords. Buggy’s HQ Karai Bari Island, is currently being surrounded by numerous warships. Buggy ordered his men to fight the Marines, but he doesn’t seem to be serious about going head-to-head with the enemies. While his subordinates are busy dealing with the Marines, Buggy and his crew are planning to escape from the island.

Compared to Buggy, other Warlords don’t seem to be scared at all with the Marines. At Kuraigana Island, Ruins of the Shikkearu Kingdom, One Piece Chapter 956 showed the Marines asking Mihawk to surrender. Instead of being worried about being sent to Impel Down, Mihawk seems happy that his boring life will be filled with thrill and excitement once again.

Hancock shared the same feeling as Mihawk. Though the Marines are surrounding the Amazon Lily, Hancock told her subordinates not to be afraid. Hancock reminded them that the main reason why the World Government gave them the title as Warlords was because they are strong. One Piece Chapter 956 revealed that the one who was tasked to capture Hancock is Luffy’s close friend, Marine HQ Rear Admiral Coby.

The Marines may have an advantage in terms of numbers, but without the help of a Navy Admiral, it remains a big question mark if they can succeed with their mission to capture the former Warlords of the Sea.