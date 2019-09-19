‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 40, Dances In A Plunging Bikini

Melissa's showing some skin by the pool in West Hollywood.

Melissa Gorga is showing off her insane bikini body on social media. The stunning 40-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared several photos and a video to her Instagram account on September 18 that featured her rocking a two-piece during a sunny day in West Hollywood as she got her tan on by the pool.

In the new photos, Melissa proudly flaunted her bikini body in her light-yellow swimwear, which was made up of a balconette-style top with an extra notch across the chest to show off even more skin.

She paired the fun bikini top with a pair of high-waisted bottoms with a tie across the front that perfectly showcased her flat tummy and slim waist.

The photos showed Gorga posing for the camera by the pool, while the video had the mom of three showing off her moves as she hit the water. She did a shimmy and a twist in her fun bikini look while giving her 1.8 million followers a better look at the back of her two-piece.

In all of the uploads, Melissa shielded her eyes from the California sun with a pair of glamorous oversized shades and her long and highlighted hair in a ponytail which was draped over her shoulder.

It’s safe to say that the RHONJ star’s latest bikini video and photos most definitely got the attention of her fans, as the comments section was flooded with comments from her millions of followers.

“You get better looking everyday,” one person told the reality star, as another commented, “Queeen” alongside several emoji with hearts for eyes.

Several others, including former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, left fire emoji in the comments section of the upload.

Fellow RHONJ star Margaret Josephs added that she thought Melissa was “Slaying the west coast!!”

The latest bikini upload come shortly after the gorgeous reality star – who’s sister-in-law to Teresa Giudice – last showed some skin in another plunging two-piece in July, once again defying her age as she flashed her toned abs for the world.

That time, as The Inquisitr reported, Gorga stunned Instagram in a halter-neck bikini top with a red and white poppy print and a tie across the chest.

She previously revealed her secrets to looking so good in a bikini while speaking to Us Weekly, where she admitted that she actually owns more swimwear than she does underwear.

“It took me awhile to get used to baring a little bit more booty. I don’t necessarily like G strings, but I do like when it’s a little bit of a booty cut,” the TV personality said of her go-to swimwear choices.

“There’s another cut that goes straight up which I don’t like. It looks like a diaper. You never wear bathing suits in the back that look like you’re wearing a diaper,” Gorga continued. “It has to have some kind of arch where it makes your two round cheeks look plump and lots of squats help with that.”