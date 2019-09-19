Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Just Like Carrie Bradshaw In Stunning Photo To Promote New Wine

The HBO star has anew wine line, but what about those shoes?

Sarah Jessica Parker is promoting a new wine line, but she can’t escape the shadow of her most famous television character. The Sex and the City star posted to Instagram to promote her new wine collaboration with Invivo, and all anyone could talk about is her shoes.

To promote the launch of her new wine, Parker posed on the front steps of a New York City brownstone, a la Carrie Bradshaw, her iconic character from the HBO’s Sex and the City. In the photo, the 54-year-old star is wearing a gorgeous blue dress with a fall-friendly oversized plaid coat and emerald pointy-toe pumps. Her long hair is wavy and perfectly highlighted.

While there are no cosmos in sight, Parker is holding a bottle of Invivo x SJP, her New Zealand Sauvignon blanc that just launched.

Fans hit the comments section to ask Parker all of the most important questions.

“Does it come with the shoes and hair?!” one fan asked.

“Please do tell who the coat is by,” another wrote.

“Look at those gorgeous shoes,” added another.

“Those emerald pumps,” noted a fan.

“Love your coat who makes it?” asked another.

Luckily, Parker tagged her photo to let fans know that her dress is from Erdem, her coat from Oscar de la Renta, and the shoes from her very own SJP Collection.

This is not Parker’s first fabulous outfit tied into her wine line. The actress recently wore a sparkly $7,000 outfit as she promoted her wine on the Today Show. According to Page Six, Parker stopped by the NBC morning show this week with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager wearing a $4000 sky blue Michael Kors Collection dress dotted with rhinestones and silver studs. Parker accessorized with metallic Mary Jane heels from her SJP shoe line and she topped the look off with a &2600 black Fendi logo bag.

Parker is a real-life fashionista, just like her SATC character Carrie. On the HBO series, an entire episode was devoted to Carrie’s love for a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes. The episode, titled “A Woman’s Right to Shoes” explored a single lady’s right to buy lavish things for herself.

Because she is such a style star, it’s no wonder fans are eyeing Parker’s coat and shoes as she promotes her latest business venture. Just like her famous TV character, SJP always looks picture perfect, and she definitely loves New York.

You can find out more about Sarah Jessica Parker’s wine line by following her on Instagram.