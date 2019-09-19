Pregnant Christina Milian Shows Off Killer Abs

Christina Milian is living her best life and her Instagram proves that.

The “Whatever U Want” songstress recently posted an ad campaign on her account for BMW. She is posed in front of her new car, wearing a crop top, leggings, cap, and sneakers. While the flashy car might have supposed to have been the main focus point, what people are more attracted to are her incredible abs. The 37-year-old is currently pregnant and hasn’t looked happier. She is smiling with her teeth, glowing in the sun.

The post quickly racked up over 151,000 likes, making an impact on her followers.

“The only pregnant woman in the world to still have abs,” one user wrote.

“Car’s not bad either,” another shared.

“Girl you look sooo good,” a third mentioned.

“Do you ever age!!” a fourth user commented adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“How are you so perfect,” a fifth follower remarked.

Milian is expecting her second child with boyfriend M. Pokora, who she has been dating since 2017, per Oprah Mag.

She had her first child, Violet, 9, with her ex-husband, The Dream. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

She was previously romantically linked to The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon in the early 2000s who she dated around the time of the film they both starred in, Love Don’t Cost A Thing. The Inquisitr previously reported Milian revealing how she found out Cannon was cheating on her at the time.

“When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check, and I was right,” Christina admitted.

“And then next thing you know, for like a month I was reading messages,” she continued.

Around this time, Milian was also busy with her music career, which rose her to fame.

Her debut single, “AM to PM” was released in 2001 and peaked at No. 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 in the U.K.

Her signature single, “Dip It Low,” was released in 2004 and earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. The album it was taken from, It’s About Time, was also nominated that year for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

According to the Official Charts, Milian has enjoyed a lot of success overseas in the U.K. She has racked up six Top 10 singles and a total of seven going in the Top 40.

Since music, she has returned to acting. Last month, her Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, debuted on the platform.

To keep up with Christina Milian, follow her Instagram account.