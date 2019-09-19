Angela Simmons Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Her Super Short Birthday Dress

Angela Simmons showed off the short and shiny outfit that she wore for her birthday dinner.

Angela Simmons made sure that nobody would outshine her at her big birthday bash by rocking a dazzling dress. She dared to bare a lot of leg in her eye-catching outfit, and her Instagram followers just couldn’t stop gushing about how great she looked.

On Wednesday night, Angela took to Instagram to show off the daring dress that chose to wear to her birthday dinner. For her big night, the Growing Up Hip Hop star chose a sexy and sparkly number created by designer Yousef Aljasmi. The dress was made out of a sheer nude material that clung tightly to Angela’s curves, but the fabric was barely visible underneath the artfully-arranged strands of silver cascading down her body.

The dress had a high neck, but it was still rather revealing due to its length; it just barely skimmed the very top of Angela’s thighs, so she was showing off a lot of skin below the waist. For her footwear, she chose a pair of nude strappy sandals that almost matched the color of her long fingernails. She wore her long hair down in soft curls that fell to the middle of her back.

Before she went out to celebrate turning 32, Simmons posed for a few photos in the silver dress.

“Birthday Dinner,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow of three different snapshots of her birthday look.

Angela Simmons’s Instagram followers helped the birthday girl celebrate by letting her know how incredible she looked in the glittering mini-dress.

“Looking very beautiful and sexy,” read one of the nearly 1,500 responses to her Instagram post.

“Gorgeous is a understatement words cannot explain how beautiful you are,” wrote one admirer.

“You make me wanna get more money,” remarked another fan.

In her Instagram stories, Simmons gave fans an inside look at her birthday festivities. First up was dinner and drinks at the Swan restaurant in Miami. For dessert, Angela and her guests were served a two-tier birthday cake with black and white stripes. It was decorated with pink roses, sparkly bands at the bottom of each layer, and a gold cake topper reading, “#ReneeReloaded.” The cake also had two large lit sparklers jutting out from the sides. They were spewing out large streams of sparks, prompting Angela to point out that she couldn’t blow them out to make a wish as her guests finished singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

After dinner, Angela and her crew headed to LIV nightclub to keep the party going with dancing, music, and more drinks. The DJ got the crowd in a celebratory mood by wishing her a happy birthday as women clad in blue bathing suits held up bottles of booze, a glowing photo of Angela, and a lit-up fake birthday cake decorated with images of the actress and entrepreneur.

While Angela Simmons’s silver dress was short, it wasn’t the most revealing look that the multi-talented mother of one rocked on her birthday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also sent her fans into a frenzy by posing in a bright orange bikini and black lingerie ahead of her big birthday bash.