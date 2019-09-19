NFL Rumors: Raiders Have ‘Checked In’ With Jaguars About Potential Jalen Ramsey Trade

Fresh off weeks of drama surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has since moved to the New England Patriots, it appears that the Oakland Raiders are making inquiries about a potential trade for disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Citing a report from subscriber-only publication The Athletic, Sporting News wrote that per unnamed league sources, the Raiders have “checked in” with the Jaguars about a deal that could bring Ramsey to Oakland. No potential trade pieces were mentioned, but The Mercury News published a similar report on Wednesday, suggesting that the Raiders “looked into the possibility” of landing Ramsey, albeit with the specifics of the rumored offer only known to head coach Jon Gruden, general manager Mike Mayock, and owner Mark Davis.

As further explained by Sporting News, the trade rumors surrounding Ramsey kicked off on Sunday, after the 24-year-old Pro Bowler had a heated argument with head coach Doug Marrone as the Jaguars went on to lose to the Houston Texans, 13-12, in Week 2 NFL action. Not long after this altercation, Ramsey asked to be traded.

On Tuesday, Ramsey spoke to reporters at a press conference, where he refused to elaborate on his alleged issues with the Jaguars.

“I have nothing bad or negative to say about anyone in the building,” the cornerback was quoted as saying. “S— happens, it is what it is… I don’t want to speak on it or give too much detail. I will let God do his work.”

IF THE CHIEFS GET JALEN RAMSEY, THEY’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL. pic.twitter.com/eIr3e49j0H — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 19, 2019

Loading...

Aside from the Raiders, Oakland’s divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, have also been linked to Ramsey in recent days. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports tweeted on Tuesday that many NFL general managers expect the Chiefs to be the top candidate to acquire the star defensive back in a trade, considering their weakness at cornerback and their reputation as a landing spot for “difficult” players.

Last season, Kansas City gave up the second-most passing yards in the NFL, which could make a player like Ramsey an important addition to a team that already has a high-powered offense led by 2018 league MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

As noted by Sporting News, two unspecified teams have reportedly made offers for Ramsey since his trade request, with both organizations offering a first-round pick. However, NFL reporter Albert Breer cited sources from “rival clubs” in a tweet that suggested Jacksonville expects more. He wrote that the team will reportedly accept two first-round picks as a “starting point” in any potential deal involving their star cornerback.