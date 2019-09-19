Melvin Gordon Sparks Buffalo Bills Rumors After Retweeting Viral ‘Table Smash’ Video

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon got a lot of fans talking on Wednesday when he took to Twitter to share a video that poked fun at a longtime Buffalo Bills fan tradition.

The 15-second video, which was originally shared by a woman named Estelle Hickman on September 8, shows her husband wearing a Bills jersey and holding their baby daughter, then proceeding to gently place her on a tiny cardboard table, which immediately folds under the infant’s weight. As further noted by USA Today High School Sports, the “tiny table smash” clip appeared to be the proud father’s way of initiating his daughter into the “Bills Mafia,” as many of the team’s supporters are known to smash actual tables as a show of their fandom.

On Wednesday, Gordon retweeted the now-viral video from Shed Sports’ Twitter account, which has since triggered speculation regarding a potential trade between the Chargers and the Bills, as reported by New York Upstate. Although the disgruntled running back simply captioned his retweet by saying he loves the video, the publication noted that some Buffalo fans are “enamored” with the idea of having Gordon replace last year’s starting running back, LeSean McCoy, who has since signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Such a trade, however, appears to be a long shot at the moment, due to previous reports claiming that the Chargers have a hefty asking price for Gordon that includes a first-round and a fifth-round draft pick in any potential deal for the 26-year-old University of Wisconsin product.

“Even if the Bills were willing to part with that kind of draft capital, which I’d venture to guess Bills general manager Brandon Beane wouldn’t be, Gordon wants a new deal. He’s reportedly seeking $12- to $13-million per season,” New York Upstate wrote.

Melvin Gordon says he’s “going to play somewhere” this year because it’d be a “waste of talent” if he didn’t. (via @eric_d_williams) pic.twitter.com/1xSgqYICo0 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 19, 2019

Furthermore, the publication pointed out that rookie running back Devin Singletary has played very well for the Bills in two games thus far, as he currently averages 12.7 yards per carry and has already scored his first rushing touchdown as a pro. Singletary, who was picked in the third round in the 2019 NFL Draft, was also described as Buffalo’s “present” and “future” running back, thus making it expensive and impractical to make a deal for Gordon.

While Gordon remains stalemated with the Chargers as of this writing, NFL.com wrote this week that the running back is confident that he is “going to play somewhere” in the 2019 NFL season. It still appears possible that the Chargers may come to terms with Gordon on a new deal in the coming weeks, but that hasn’t stopped trade rumors from swirling around the Pro Bowler, including one that could have him heading to the Washington Redskins in exchange for his fellow holdout, offensive tackle Trent Williams.