Australian Bombshell Emily Sears Rocks Impossibly Tiny Black Sports Bra And Leggings At The Gym

Emily Sears is proving yet again that she looks good in just about anything.

On Wednesday, September 18, the Australian bombshell took to her Instagram page to share a new photo with her fans that they are going absolutely wild for. Emily was captured at the gym, sitting on top of a workout bench as she made her favorite apple juice flavored BCAA drink from the brand 1stphorm.

Despite getting ready to work up a sweat at the gym, the 34-year-old model still looks as good as ever in a set of tighter-than-skin workout gear that put her killer curves on full display. The beauty left very little to the imagination in an impossibly tiny black sports bra that clung tight to her voluptuous assets. Its deep neckline left more than an eyeful of cleavage on display and cut off just below her busty to offer a glimpse of her flat midsection and sculpted abs.

Emily paired the barely-there top with a set of curve-hugging leggings that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The gray pants outlined her famous booty and toned legs in all of the right ways and had dainty white script lettering down the side to draw even more attention to her toned lower body. The thick waistband of the leggings sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flawless figure even more.

To complete the look, the social media sensation added a pair of gray tennis shoes that matched perfectly with the rest of her ensemble. She wore her golden-brown hair in a ponytail that sat high on her head and spilled behind her back and over her shoulder. A single lock fell slightly in front of her face, but it wasn’t enough to hide her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a dusting of blush and highlighter, light pink lip, and thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the Aussie model’s newest Instagram upload went over extremely well with her fandom. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up over 18,000 likes after just six hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful body,” one fan wrote, while another said that Emily was his “dream wife.”

“You’re the most beautiful girl,” commented a third.

Emily is hardly shy about flaunting her incredible figure on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently showed off her impressive physique again on Instagram, this time in a sexy sports bra and dangerously short blue workout shorts — a look that sent her hordes of fans into an absolute frenzy.