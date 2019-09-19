‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Victoria Learns Victor Died

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 18 brings the stunning news of Victor’s untimely demise to Genoa City, and Victoria finally learns the terrible news. Plus, Michael asks Adam tough questions.

The Newmans worked to keep details of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) death quiet for the time being. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) promised to find Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and an irate Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tried to yell at Adam (Mark Grossman) because he blew off Connor (Judah Mackey). However, Chelsea changed her tone when Adam revealed his father died. She called Nick and offered to come to the Ranch, but he relayed that he planned to leave soon. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) stopped by, and he and Nick snarked.

Later, Michael went to Adam’s, and he asked Adam if he was involved in Victor’s death. Michael also worried if Adam planned to drag him into anything, and not surprisingly, Adam gave Michael a cryptic message. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) also swung by Adam’s penthouse. Phyliss offered some half-hearted condolences, and Adam said he was fine even though clearly he wasn’t. Phyliss also complained that Summer (Hunter King) is shutting her out. Finally, Phyllis suggested that they celebrate, and Adam complained about her finding a silver lining, so Phyllis left in a huff, and she texted Nick.

At Nick’s, he and Chelsea hugged, and Nick asked her to wait to tell their boys. Chelsea realized that Nick believes that Adam’s actions somehow led to Victor’s demise.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) found out about Victor when they were at Crimson Lights. They wondered whether or not to go tell Victoria while she was with Billy (Jason Thompson) at the boathouse. While Chloe and Kevin debated, Billy told Victoria that he felt as if he had been beaten up. He explained all about his run-ins with his loved ones inside his mind. Billy relayed how they all pointed out the ways in which he’s screwed up throughout his life. Ultimately, though, Billy admitted that he believes he defeated his dark side. He credited Victoria with being the reason he succeeded.

Now that they went through the fire together, Victoria and Billy feel even closer for all the trust they put in each other. Victoria told Billy that it took strength to accept both the good and the bad sides of himself. Billy argued that the bad side is gone, and Victoria let him know that she wanted him to get professional help. Kevin and Chloe showed up, and they gave Victoria the terrible news. After Victoria realized they weren’ lying, she went home, and Billy insisted on going with her. Victoria went straight to the Ranch and hugged Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The Inquisitr reported that tomorrow Paul (Doug Davidson) begins to investigate Adam.