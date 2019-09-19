‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Oceanside Will Feature More Prominently

As the groups train to create a 'militia-style fighting force' in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead,' Oceanside will be featured more.

Oceanside has usually turned up in AMC’s The Walking Dead purely when the storyline called for it. However, Season 10 of the hit zombie apocalypse series looks set to feature this location more prominently.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Viewers got their first glimpse of Oceanside in Episode 6 of Season 7 of The Walking Dead when Tara (Alana Masterson), who was on a supply run with Heath (Corey Hawkins) but got separated, discovered the location by accident. Over time, it was discovered that the group was in hiding from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. However, once Tara discovered just how many guns the group had stockpiled, her community returned in order to access the weapons.

While Oceanside was initially hesitant to join with any group, eventually they came into the fold. However, very little has been included featuring this community since then.

According to The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, Oceanside is set to reemerge in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead.

“It’s been really fun having Oceanside back in the fold this season,” Kang revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

“We’ve sort of been away from them for a minute, but they are one of our communities and they’re an active partner in everything that’s going on. Everybody’s made a protection pact, and Oceanside’s part of that.”

Gene Page / AMC

Kang also revealed that Oceanside’s involvement this season will have close ties to Tara’s legacy that will see the groups crosstraining with each other. As revealed by Fansided, the Season 10 synopsis for The Walking Dead introduces the concept of the communities working to create a “militia-style fighting force” in preparation for any conflict that may arise between themselves and the Whispers. So, the training between Oceanside and the others will definitely fall in line with this plot point.

In addition, Season 10 of The Walking Dead will also show some of the comic book version of Oceanside. In the comics, on which AMC’s TV series is based, Oceanside has a dock that features ships coming in and out of port. Kang revealed that this will occur in the upcoming season as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new Oceanside character will also make an appearance in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Jules will be portrayed by Alex Sgambati and recent Season 10 images show her interaction with Luke (Dan Fogler), another Walking Dead newcomer.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.