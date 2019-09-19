‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Virginia Was An Efficiency Expert Before The Zombie Apocalypse

Actor Colby Minifie reveals details of Virginia's time before the zombie apocalypse.

With the introduction of the Settlers in Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, the actor who plays their leader, Virginia, spoke out about the backstory regarding her character.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been some question over whether or not Virginia is actually a bad person or if she is really intent on creating a better world. First introduced in Episode 13 of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, Virginia’s group, called the Settlers or the Pioneers by fans, has maintained that they plan to make the world a better place. However, their tactics to achieve this goal are somewhat questionable. Already, Logan (Matt Frewer) and his group have died as a result of his interaction with Virginia and two other new characters appear fearful of the group.

As for the actor who plays Virginia, Minifie maintains that her character is only trying to better the world in which she lives.

“Virginia is a utilitarian,” Minifie told AMC in a recent interview.

“She only cares that the most number of people survive and thrive under her leadership.”

Van Redin / AMC

This admission certainly seems to back the notion that Virginia will do whatever it takes in order to better the world around her. However, Minifie then went on to reveal a new detail about her character’s backstory.

“Before the apocalypse, she was an efficiency expert. She was hired to assess what was redundant in a company and eliminate jobs that weren’t necessary. She does the same thing post-apocalypse, but ‘elimination’ means something a little different.”

Minifie also likened Virginia to the CEO of the zombie apocalypse. In addition, she noted that Virginia is very good at identifying those around her who have qualities or qualifications that will help her achieve her objective. For example, June (Jenna Elfman) being a nurse is a valuable skill to have. Similarly, having Luciana (Danay Garcia) on her side to work the oil fields is also beneficial to her cause.

However, as to whether Virginia will achieve her goal or if others will rebel against her and bring down the Settlers remains to be seen. Viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” on September 23.