Ashley Alexiss Bares Leg And Spills Out Of Animal-Print Dress, Causing An Instagram Frenzy

Voluptuous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss recently got home from vacation, but she’s still sharing some incredibly sexy moments from her trip to paradise, and her latest share has her 1.8 million Instagram followers in a full-on meltdown.

The model posed in front of a beautiful infinity pool with the gorgeous blue ocean waves crashing in the background. She wore a daring animal-print sleeveless dress from Fashion Nova Curve with a slit up to her hip. Her bare-footed, bent leg pose bared one thigh up to her hip and gave fans a peek of her other leg inside the garment. The plunging neckline also revealed an enticing glimpse of Alexiss’ ample cleavage. The blond bombshell piled her long locks on top of her head in a bun and she wore black sunglasses, which she touched with one hand in the sexy picture.

In her caption, Alexiss revealed she yelled a memorable line from Lizzo’s popular anthem “Truth Hurts.” While the song is all about a single woman, the swimsuit model said she likes it despite being in a happy and committed relationship with her husband, Travis Yohe. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in The Maldives during their trip.

The model’s fans enjoyed seeing another glimpse of her recent trip where she enjoyed plenty of fun in the sun. More than 6,000 of her followers pressed the “like” button on the image, and dozens dropped encouraging and appreciative comments.

“Wow!! What a stunning picture. Everything is on point!!” a follower replied.

“That song is addictive!!! You look AMAZING as always…..truly inspiring!!!!” agreed another.

Several fans enjoyed the dress and asked the model for more details on the garment.

“That dress!! Can you share the link?” asked a fan.

“Specs on the dress?” requested a second person.

The animal-print dress that Alexiss wore appeared to be the My Wild Side Maxi from Fashion Nova Curve.

Meanwhile, in Ashley’s latest Instagram story, the model shared some pictures of herself getting ready for a photoshoot. She reveled in the fact that she wore lashes again after spending so much time without them at the beach. Finally, she shared a couple of raw images of herself modeling the lingerie from today’s job. In one, Alexiss wore a black thong which revealed her ample backside almost entirely. In the other, she modeled a black-and-nude plunging, see-through bralette, which she paired with matching lace panties.