‘Playboy’ Model Lauren Summer Shuts Instagram Down In Nude Shower Selfie

Playboy model Lauren Summer has earned an Instagram following of 1.2 million fans thanks to her sizzling hot selfies. The brunette bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves for the camera wearing very little clothing — if she’s wearing any clothing at all.

Often, Summer likes to tantalize her followers a bit by showing a little skin but not revealing quite everything. In a recent Instagram post, the beauty shared a picture of herself wearing a colorful printed robe with nothing underneath. A massive amount of cleavage was visible, but the bombshell was still mostly covered up.

In her latest Instagram post, Summer shared a snap in which she was wearing absolutely nothing at all. The picture was cropped just under the model’s booty and showed her in the shower with the showerhead aimed at her curvy physique. Her brunette locks were damp and she appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup if any at all. The beauty held the showerhead in one hand and used her other hand to cover up the NSFW bits of her ample assets. The photo highlighted her hourglass physique, and the sunshine streaming in through the window made the selfie seem like it was from a professional photoshoot.

Summer shared a sassy caption that suggested she was singing in the shower and disturbing her neighbors.

The Playboy model’s followers could barely handle the sizzling hot snap.

“What do we have to give to look through that window?” one fan said.

“Pretty sure no neighbor is going to complain about the sound if they also have the view,” another follower commented.

“You’ve outdone yourself, man,” a third fan said.

The Los Angeles-based model seems to be on a bit of a nude selfie kick lately. Just two days ago, the buxom brunette shared a snap of herself spending time in a pool outdoors, wearing not a stitch of clothing. Her body was angled in a way that anything too scandalous was blocked from view, and her arms covered up other parts of her body. However, there was no mistaking the fact that she decided to go for a dip minus her swimsuit.

The brunette beauty usually favors a fairly minimal look when it comes to her makeup, and isn’t afraid to let her natural beauty shine through. Her followers will have to watch her Instagram page to see if she decides that the third time’s the charm and shares another selfie without any clothes on.