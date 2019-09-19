Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Spills Out Of Dangerously Low-Cut Striped Dress

Devin Brugman’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

On Wednesday, September 18, the bikini queen sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with a new set of photos that have certainly proved hard to be ignored since going live on her feed. The duo of photos caught the swimsuit designer relaxing at the Sunday’s Beach Club in Bali, where she and pal Natasha Oakley have been for the last few days to work on a new campaign for the latest collection for their Monday Swimwear line.

Instead of the typical two-piece swimsuits she has been sporting on Instagram for the last week, Devin was instead showing off her figure in a sexy sundress that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The lightweight number was of a blue-and-white striped pattern, and though a more of a modest choice for the social media sensation, the look still sent her 1.3 million followers into an absolute frenzy.

The top half of Devin’s dress was of a spaghetti strap style and was tied close in a tight knot right in the middle of her bust, creating a small cutout design underneath her chest. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the dangerously low-cut number from every angle as she lounged in the sand and later by the bar, leaving more than an eyeful of cleavage on display. Its lower half featured a slew of buttons right down the middle — most of which were left undone to provide for a seriously leggy display — while its waistband clung tight to her trim waist to accentuate her hourglass silhouette.

The Instagram model opted to leave her feet bare so she could feel her toes in the sand, and carried her belongings in a trendy straw bag that sat next to her as she posed for the camera. She wore her long, brunette tresses down in a messy fashion, which fell all around her face to frame her stunning makeup look and striking features.

Fans of the bikini babe went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the set of photos has earned well over 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Breathtaking,” one person wrote.

Another user jokingly requested that Devin “save some perfection for the rest of us.”

“Your fashion sense is incredible! You always choose the best colors and you look incredible in all of them! Huge kudos for that!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Devin has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently rocked a tight, leopard-print one-piece bathing suit that left very little to the imagination and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.