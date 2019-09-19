‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs: Author George R. R. Martin Assures Fans Two Prequel Series Can Exists At Same Time

While there is no official news regarding the second 'Game of Thrones' prequel series, George R. R. Martin is confident there is plenty of new content available.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it appears that a second prequel series based in the Game of Thrones universe is set to be greenlit by HBO. In light of that, some fans are concerned that two series set before the events that unfolded in the original Game of Thrones series may be spreading the information too thin. However, author George R. R. Martin has stated that there is plenty of backstories to go around and that two prequel series will be possible.

At the moment, the pilot episode for a Game of Thrones prequel has concluded filming. This series is set to take place thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original HBO series. While not yet greenlit for production beyond the first episode, it seems possible that this series will go ahead based entirely on the popularity of Game of Thrones and HBO’s desire to include a new series based in the same universe.

With the news that a second prequel series was being developed, fans began speculating over how two spinoff series could co-exist as prequels. While not yet officially confirmed, the second prequel series is believed to be based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Ice book, which contains a lot of history pertaining to Game of Thrones. It is also believed that the second prequel series will occur mere hundreds of year prior to the original Game of Thrones series and will be based on House Targaryen.

As Indie Wire points out, there is plenty of information regarding the history of Westeros, in which Game of Thrones is based, in order to establish two new HBO series. This is also something that Martin, who wrote the original book series on which the HBO series is based, also agrees on.

“Huge continents, ten thousand years of history, cities, deserts, oceans, mysteries, triumphs and tragedies,” Martin wrote in a blog post on his official website.

“If there were indeed eight million stories in The Naked City in the 50s, surely there are eight billion stories to be told about Westeros, Essos, Sothoryos, and the lands beyond the Sunset Sea, south of Oz and north of Shangri-La… And in these days of a hundred networks, channels, and streaming services, I think television has plenty of room for two shows set in Westeros.”

While HBO is certainly in negotiations on several TV series based in the Game of Thrones universe, Martin also refused to confirm if the news on the second prequel series was correct. Which means that fans will have to wait a little while longer in order to find out more.