‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary’s Doppelganger Shocks Devon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 19, bring a stunning surprise as Hilary’s doppelganger shocks Devon. Plus, Nick will try to give Phyllis some advice while Nikki asks Paul for help after Victor passed away.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) surprises Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), according to SheKnows Soaps. Their daughter, Summer (Hunter King) is reeling from Victor’s (Eric Braeden) death, and Phyllis wants to be there for her. However, Nick and Summer both know that Phyllis absolutely hated Victor, and she had a good reason. After all, he is the one who brought Marco to town and had him pose as Jack (Peter Bergman) when Phyllis and Jack were married. The fact that Victor never paid for that crime has caused Phyllis all manner of grief. Nick advises Phyllis to give Summer some space right now, but Phyllis has never been very good at listening.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wants Paul’s (Doug Davidson) help. While Paul is not convinced that Victor was the victim of foul play, he listens to his dear friend and promises to look into things. When Paul digs a little further, he finds out that Victor had too much medication in his blood, and naturally, Nikki and the rest of the Newmans suspect Adam (Mark Grossman). Paul gets Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and they begin investigating the accusations of foul play.

Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) and Devon (Bryton James) work to protect Katherine’s legacy. The Inquisitr previously reported that Devon believes his life will continue in a positive way. They consider who might be trying to challenge Katherine’s will, and either Chance or Tucker is at the top of the list for obvious reasons. However, Devon believes Katherine’s will was clear about her intentions. He is not concerned at all about the upcoming meeting with a lawyer about the recent challenge. Even so, Jill wants to make sure everything goes the way Katherine wanted it to go. After all, if Victor Newman can die, then literally anything at all is possible in Genoa City — it truly is like a Twilight Zone experience.

Speaking of otherworldly experiences, Devon is stunned when a woman who looks just like Hilary, portrayed by Mishael Morgan, arrives at his door. For months he’s seen Hilary’s ghost, and she seemed to disapprove of Devon moving on with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) at one point. However, seeing a woman who looks just like Hilary in the flesh may be enough to send Devon straight over the edge.