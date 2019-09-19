Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Rocks Tiny White Bikini Top In Sultry New Snap

Martha Hunt is showing some skin on social media again, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Wednesday, September 18, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her fans with a sexy close-up photo that brought some serious heat to her page. The heavily-filtered snap almost resembled a Polaroid shot, adding sultry shadows around the 30-year-old stunner as she stared down the camera and raised her toned arms up above her head to run her hands through her short, blond hair. Sending temperatures even higher in the snap was the babe’s dangerously tiny bikini top, which did way more showing than covering up. Martha’s 3.1 million followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Martha sent temperatures soaring in her barely-there top that left very little to the imagination. Its triangle-style design and deep neckline were hardly enough to contain the model’s assets, leaving more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display. The piece wrapped tight around the upper part of her rib cage to accentuate the beauty’s slender frame, while a small glimpse at the lower half of her torso reminded fans of Martha’s flat midsection and sculpted abs, both of which have often made full appearances on her page.

The bombshell also sported a glamorous makeup look in the sensual snap that highlighted her natural beauty and striking facial features in all of the right ways. Martha’s cheeks were contoured to accentuate her strong cheekbones, while a dusting of blush and highlighter added a shimmering touch. She also sported red lipstick and thick coats of mascara on both her top and bottom lashes that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went absolutely wild for the steamy new addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned over 14,000 likes within just four hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so hot,” one fan wrote.

Another user called Martha a “natural goddess.”

“I just can’t explain how much I love you,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Martha has impressed her hordes of Instagram followers. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that the stunner sent pulses racing again when she flaunted her insane figure in a minuscule orange bikini while enjoying some vacation time in Tulum, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.