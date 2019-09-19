Donald Trump’s Secret ‘Promise’ To Foreign Leader Was So Troubling, A Whistleblower Filed An Urgent Complaint

The mysterious whistleblower at the center of a congressional inquiry was trying to warn about a “troubling” promise that President Donald Trump made to a foreign leader, a new report claims.

This week, reports indicated that a whistleblower from within the U.S. intelligence community raised a complaint that had to do with someone inside the executive branch, believed to be either close to Donald Trump or Trump himself. The intelligence community inspector general deemed the complaint to be “credible and urgent” but little has been known about the content of it. As CNN reported, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee after initially missing a Tuesday deadline to turn over the complaint, but a new report is already shedding light on what it entails.

As The Washington Post reported, the complaint stemmed from a promise that Donald Trump had made to a foreign leader. The report noted that Trump’s interaction with this unnamed leader included a “promise” that was seen as so troubling that a U.S. intelligence official filed a formal whistleblower complaint.

The report is the first time that Trump has been connected directly to the complaint, though little more is known about the nature of the interaction with the foreign leader or what might have been promised. The report also did not say when the alleged promise was made and what Trump could have committed the United States through the promise.

Trump has often come under criticism for his interactions with foreign leaders, including his close and secretive relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has met with Putin in secret on a number of occasions and taken steps to keep the nature of these discussions from being known. This includes confiscating the notes from interpreters and refusing to allow the talks to be shared even with top members of his administration.

The president has also been accused of siding with Putin in his denials that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, despite consensus from the American intelligence community that Putin personally ordered the interference with the goal of helping Trump win the election.

Donald Trump has stirred controversy for what critics see as inappropriate ties to other leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Trump has maintained close ties with the Saudi leader despite reports that bin Salman was a key figure in arranging the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.