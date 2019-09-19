‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Greg Nicotero Promises An Opening Unlike Anything Fans Have Seen Before

Greg Nicotero has directed the first two episodes of Season 10 of AMC's 'The Walking Dead.'

As fans anxiously wait for the Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead, one of the show’s directors teases details about the opening minutes of Episode 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Already, AMC has released plenty of information regarding Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 will feature flashbacks regarding the Whisperers’ capture of key characters from the communities in Season 9 that resulted in a multitude of deaths. In addition, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) are expected to have a confrontation and even a new character, Jules, has been revealed.

But, the information regarding Season 10 still continues to arrive daily. The most recent being a tease on the opening minutes of the Season 10 premiere episode of The Walking Dead.

“I directed the first two episodes of [The] Walking Dead, and they’re pretty bada*s,” Nicotero said during the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to Comic Book.

Nicotero, who is also a makeup and special effects artist for The Walking Dead then revealed that the first few minutes of Season 10 of The Walking Dead will have fans questioning what they just watched.

“The opening three minutes is unlike anything we’ve ever done. You’re not gonna be sure what show you’re watching for the first 30 seconds.”

As to what the premiere episode will feature regarding these first moments, remains to be seen and viewers will likely have to wait until Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres before any further information is released.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

However, Nicotero did also reveal that Episode 1 will “opens with a bang” as the network aims to expand on the world of The Walking Dead. He also revealed that those involved with the hit zombie apocalypse series are always aiming to pay tribute to the fans of the series and do so by aiming higher and creating more epic episodes and scenarios as they go along.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will feature a small time jump from the Season 9 finale. Taking place in the springtime, Nicotero explains that the group has changed somewhat from what viewers saw of them last. The synopsis for the upcoming season also reveals that the communities are preparing for the potential of war between themselves and the Whisperers. However, it is unclear yet when, or if, this war will eventuate so fans will have to tune into Season 10 in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.