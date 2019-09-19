Julianne Hough Performs ‘Transform’ On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale While Rocking A Sexy Costume

What happens when the judge becomes the talent? On September 18 during the season finale of America’s Got Talent, Julianne Hough did just that, turning the tables by taking center stage on the NBC show to sing her new single, “Transform,” for the song’s worldwide premiere.

During her high octane performance, Julianne started out as a solo act. However, after singing on a moody set that had been filled with clouds of smoke, she was joined by Season 14 finalist V. Unbeatable. The troupe not only danced along with the multi-talented 31-year-old, but they also included some of their daring acrobatics. As they kept the beat behind Julianne, the act — each of whom was wearing a blue jumpsuit — captured Julianne so that she provided some acrobatics along with the troupe.

During her time as the featured act, the pretty blonde rocked a very sexy costume that consisted of a bra top made of black lace and matching harem pants that were slit from the top of her thighs all the way down to her ankles. Decorative blue fabric tape seemed to hold the ensemble together while the bare-footed performer did her thing.

Before Wednesday, Julianne hadn’t released a new single in a decade, reported People.

She talked to the source about her new single before her AGT performance.

“To be able to release new music after 10 years of feeling like I suppressed it and pushed it away [and] to find it again in my most creative and authentic voice is super empowering. As much as I want people to hear it and I want to share it, it really was a love note to myself. Being connected back to the artist rather the performer of who I am. I’m really excited.”

Prior to releasing “Transform” during her performance on AGT, Julianne took to Instagram to say she was “getting grounded, literally,” The Inquisitr reported.

In addition to recording a song indicating that the singing dancer is working on her music as well as herself, one of Julianne’s next gigs is to appear on the upcoming Netflix show, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. The program, which is set to start airing later this year, is a scripted anthology series based on the stories that Dolly’s songs tell.

Loading...

Julianne will be featured as the title character in an episode that tells the tale of “Jolene,” notes People.

“I get to be Jolene, one of the most iconic characters [Dolly Parton] has written about.. I’m extremely pumped and honored to be doing music with Dolly. I sing in it, and I sing with her.”

To keep up on Julianne Hough’s activities on a regular basis, follow her on Instagram.