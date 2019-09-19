Jake Paul Says Noah Cyrus Wants To Hook Up With Tana Mongeau, He Wants A Threesome

Jake Paul confirms that he and Tana Mongeau have an open relationship, so Noah Cyrus has a shot at sleeping with his wife.

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau aren’t monogamous, but Jake is hoping that he’ll be there with his wife if she ever makes Noah Cyrus’s dreams come true by sleeping with her.

During a recent interview with ET Live, Jake, 22, got candid about his relationship with fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau, 21. He confessed that their marriage is an open one, meaning that they can have sex with other people. Jake also hinted that one of his wife’s future sex partners might be none other than Miley Cyrus’s younger sister, 19-year-old Noah.

“So, I think Noah’s wanting to hook up with Tana,” Jake said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently put her admiration for Tana on full display in a very intimate way. In one of her Instagram updates, Noah rocked a pair of red underwear emblazoned with an image of her close friend’s face.

Tana and Noah have also appeared together in many of their Instagram stories. As reported by Life & Style, their social media flirting took on a dangerous edge a few days ago when Tana shared a video of Noah licking a knife while the two girls danced together in a kitchen. The magazine noted that Tana has confessed to having a thing for “former Disney stars,” pointing out that Noah has done some work for Disney. However, it’s possible that this was a reference to Tana Mongeau’s ex, former Shake it Up star Bella Thorne.

According to Jake Paul, his relationship with Tana Mongeau has been an open one from the beginning, and it sounds like he’s down with Tana having sex with Noah Cyrus.

“And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again,” Jake said.

However, the YouTube star would prefer to be a part of this hookup, if it were to ever happen.

“Yeah, especially if I could be there,” he joked when asked if was okay with his wife sleeping with her friend.

“Goddamn girl, where you at?” he added in a message aimed at Noah.

Loading...

Jake Paul also confirmed that he and Tana Mongeau don’t have a marriage license. However, even though their union isn’t recognized as a legal one, he doesn’t think that this makes it any less legitimate.

“I don’t think a paper means you’re married,” he said.

However, Jake did seem to realize that there’s one big difference between a marriage that’s considered legal in the eyes of the law and one that is not, joking that he and Tana probably won’t get a marriage license because they’re “probably gonna get divorced eventually.” Luckily for Tana, it sounds like Noah Cyrus will gladly be her shoulder to cry on if this ever happens.