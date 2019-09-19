Kodi Lee Wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ For Season 14 After Singing With Leona Lewis

When America’s Got Talent was finishing up for Season 14, three remaining acts were in contention for the title. Terry Crews, who charmingly hosted the NBC show this year, was tasked to announce the winner as Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, and Gabrielle Union sat in their judge’s chair eagerly waiting to learn the results.

The act that came in third place was Ryan Niemiller. Given that the comedian from Indiana relied on the Dunkin’ Save in the semifinals so he could compete in the finals, this placement was a satisfying accomplishment.

After that, Terry announced that the Detroit Youth Choir came in second place, meaning that singer Kodi Lee took the top prize. The autistic savant — who was born “with optic nerve hypoplasia and survived life-saving surgery when he was days old,” according to Metro UK — was Gabrielle’s golden buzzer pick as well as a show favorite throughout the competition.

Before learning his fate, Kodi was on fire during the second night of the AGT finals for Season 14. The 22-year-old vocalist dueted with British hitmaker Leona Lewis on “You Are The Reason” while playing a white Steinway. Leona, who wore a stunning white gown, stood in front of the grand piano as she alternated stanzas with her singing partner. Then, the pair started harmonizing as if they had sung together for years.

During their AGT finale performance, the two singers were flooded in white light. Leona’s long hair glistened almost as much as her sparkly diva dress while Kodi pushed the piano’s pedals with his bright red sneakers.

As their duet ended, the crowd went wild. Kodi came out from behind the white piano and was literally jumping up and down after he and Leona delivered what could probably have been a chart-topping collaboration.

During the first night of the AGT finals on September 17, Kodi also sang. He performed a stirring rendition of Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You.”

The judges were blown away with his vocals.

“That was as good as I’ve ever heard.” Simon said, while Gabrielle opined that everyone would be “lost” if the show had not discovered Kodi.

“You’re worth much more than a million but I think you’re going to walk out of here with it,” Howie predicted.

After the announcement was delivered making Howie right about who would win, the whole panel, as well as the audience, seemed thrilled with the way America had voted for the winner for Season 14 of AGT. In all respects, the competition was tough, but Kodi Lee prevailed and so he will now take ownership of the $1 million prize as he prepares for his own residency in Las Vegas.