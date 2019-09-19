Chanel West Coast Is A Wild Animal On Her Knees In Ripped Daisy Dukes On Venice Beach

Chanel West Coast will never run out of ways to rake in the engagement. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper seems to have a unique knack for being a total chameleon on social media – previous snaps of the Ridiculousness star this summer have shown her to rock just about every look under the sun. Today, Chanel delivered a fresh Instagram update to keep fans on their toes, although she’s definitely reminded her followers that there’s a slight animal vibe to her.

Today’s update included two photos, both of which showed the star looking drop-dead gorgeous and sexy as she kneeled in a tight, colorful, and summery outfit. Given that Chanel was planted on sands with stunning palms in the background, the look seemed apt. The 31-year-old was rocking a tiny pair of ripped Daisy Dukes flashing her killer legs, with a bright, electric-colored and multi-hued tee offsetting the denim perfectly. The wild-child feel was visible in her long and messy hairdo that some fans might have mistaken as dreadlocks.

The star was seen posing from behind a pair of gold-rimmed and tinted shades, with the second image upping the ante as Chanel struck a provocative and sultry facial expression. With plenty of color in the backdrop — and plenty as well from her outfit — this was an update that was bound to get noticed.

It definitely did get noticed. Chanel and her snaps had racked up over 6,500 likes in the space of 15 minutes, with the same timeframe bringing over 140 fans into the post’s comments section. The update had centered around a “Cartel” theme – yes, today was dangerous on all levels, although the name did pertain to a brand called LOL Cartel, which was tagged in the caption.

Chanel does, indeed, seem to have rocked every style around this year. The star went dominatrix-style for her “Sharon Stoned” promo, with fans seeing the star with peroxide blond hair and wearing a black leather corset. The vibe was quickly replaced by a Western one, though, as Chanel released “Old Fashioned,” with fans seeing a redheaded Chanel in frayed cowgirl outfits. More recently, the rapper has donned 1950s style bathing suits and chunky jewelry, although the headlines on West Coast’s looks seem never-ending. As The Inquisitr reported two days ago, the rapper appeared with blue hair. None of that was seen today, though.

Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see just what Chanel turns up in next should give her account a follow.