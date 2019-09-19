Gabrielle Union Drives Instagram Wild In Green Crop Top & Pants

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has been consistently keeping her 14 million Instagram followers updated on all the outfits she rocks on the reality television competition show. Union recently shared a triple Instagram update featuring outfit selfies from her dressing room and she looked totally fierce.

The look Union rocked was another one from her collaboration with the brand New York & Company. Many of the pieces that the actress has rocked on the show have been from her collaboration with the brand, and she looks stunning in all of them.

In her latest update, Union wore a green cropped tank that hugged her curves. While it didn’t put any of her cleavage on display, it did expose a tantalizing sliver of her toned abdomen. She paired the crop top with some wide-legged pants in the same emerald green fabric and topped it all off with a chic green blazer. Union accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and swept her hair up into a sleek bun to keep the focus on her gorgeous face.

Union served up several facial expressions in her update. In the second snap, the beauty pursed her lips slightly and had her hands in the pockets of her pants as she posed for the camera. In the third shot, she traded in her serious look for a huge smile that had her glowing.

Union’s fans absolutely loved the look and overall vibe of her shots and the post received over 83,000 likes within just three hours. Her followers couldn’t get enough of her outfit and told her so in the comments section of the post.

“You looking fine,” one fan said.

“Looking like money,” another said.

Another follower couldn’t handle how the vibrant shade of her outfit popped against her complexion.

“You look amazing in green!!!” the fan said.

“You’re always so elegant!” another fan added.

While Union posts plenty of backstage selfies showcasing the outfits she rocks behind the judge’s booth on America’s Got Talent, she also shares pictures of her insane body in skimpier attire from time to time.

The bombshell recently shared a snap of herself in a crochet string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Her hair was voluminous and natural in the shot, and her body was on full display in a tiny bikini that barely covered anything. The babe shared the post with a sassy caption that had all her fans reacting.