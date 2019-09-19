Kelly Clarkson Drops Jaws In Black Mini Dress & Heels Showing Off Insane Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson is looking better than ever. With a brand new show that’s all anyone can talk about, the singer, reality judge, and mother has a lot on her plate. She’s also got a lot of reasons to celebrate — ratings for The Kelly Clarkson Show are through the roof, with a recent episode seeing the star reunite with some very familiar faces. As The Inquisitr reports, Kelly’s couch welcomed Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson for a bit of an American Idol reunion today.

Today’s couch is old news, though. The star’s talk show posted a new Instagram video ahead of tomorrow’s airing, with fans getting a sneak peek of what’s to come. The video showed Kelly sitting down with her guest for a little celebrity worship, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Meghan Trainor — who was seen in the footage — were both tagged in the caption.

Eyes were likely on the show’s shining star, though. Kelly was wowing in her slimmed-down state, with a dress that couldn’t have fitted her more perfectly. The blonde had outfitted herself in her usual, understated fashion – plunging gowns and risky necklines aren’t this girl’s style. Kelly was seen in a short-sleeved and black mini dress, with cute sleeve details drawing attention to her slender arms. The dress was paired with killer heels, underscoring how Kelly looked awesome after losing all that weight. One look at Kelly now shows the blonde to be completely changed compared to how she used to look.

Engagement on The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Instagram account may be lower than on Kelly’s own Instagram – the account is both fairly new and not entirely focused on Kelly, but this social media page has its fanbase. It’s also fast racking up the followers, with about 128,000 individuals now subscribing to the account. The above update proved to be popular, with the video itself racking up over 4,400 views in just 30 minutes.

Kelly’s career seems to have skyrocketed. It has been 17 years since her humble beginnings as an American Idol hopeful, and she is now a talent show judge in her own right. Kelly joins Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend on The Voice, with fans over that Instagram account losing their minds as promotion picks up speed ahead of the new season airing later this month.

Kelly has opened up about what she wants to achieve with her show. Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the singer revealed what was on her mind, per Country Living.

“I love communication and I feel like there’s a lot of brokenness with that in the world right now and there’s so much division. So I do want my show to be just really inclusive and about connection,” she said.