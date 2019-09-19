Romee Strijd Exposes Chest In Shirtless Look

Romee Strijd shared a new, sultry photo with her 5.7 million Instagram fans. The photo showed her rocking a shirtless look in a suit set, and so far has been liked over 137,000 times. This follows a post where the model showed off her thighs.

The photo showed Romee posing against a dark backdrop, which meant that her black suit blended in. Strijd had her eyes closed as she parted her lips slightly. She also leaned in slightly and managed to avoid a potential wardrobe malfunction with the placement of the jacket.

The model also wore her hair pulled back and rocked a shimmery eyeshadow. Romee went without a necklace but sported small, hoop earrings.

A couple of days ago, Strijd shared a series of four photos. She wore a pair of high-waisted jeans, which she paired with a white crop tank. The tank top had a high neckline.

The first photo of the set showed Romee from a low vantage point, as she placed her thumbs through her belt loops. She glanced down at the camera.

The second photo, on the other hand, was taken from a higher angle. Strijd looked straight-on at the camera and gave plenty of attitude. Her toned midriff was on full display.

Another photo was a closer look at Romee, as she tugged at the side of the tank top. She did so in such a way that her chest could have been easily exposed had she tugged a little harder.

These photos all appear to show Strijd without any makeup, and fans raved about her natural look in the comments section.

Other fans also sent Romee compliments about her good looks. And for those fans that are curious to know how she does it, she previously opened up about modeling work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel to Hello Magazine. In particular, she discussed her fitness regimen.

“Working out is a thing we do all year long, so maybe we amp it up closer to the show, but I’m all about living a healthy lifestyle all year long so we don’t have to go crazy,” she said.

And unsurprisingly, the model apparently has an extensive lingerie collection.

“I have SO many bras – I have, say, around 50 bras in my underwear drawer – what can you say, you need multiple options! At home I like to wear a super comfortable t-shirt bra and then when I go out, I might like a push up, or it really depends on my outfit,” she explained.