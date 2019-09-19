Angela Simmons Drives Instagram Wild In Lacy Black Lingerie: ‘I Am A Whole Mood’

Angela Simmons added some new heat to her Instagram page on Wednesday night when she posted a series of sizzling hot photos of herself dressed in a lacy black teddy and a sheer baby pink fur-trimmed cover-up. The Growing Up Hip Actress who is the daughter of veteran rapper Rev Run posted the photos on her 32nd birthday. She also posted what looks like a glimpse into some of her birthday celebrations in which she’s surrounded by her friends who are dressed in cute pink bathrobes.

“I am a whole mood,” she wrote in one of the captions.

Her celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments section of her sexy solo photos with compliments and birthday greetings.

“The mood, the whole mood, and nothing but the MOOOOD,” wrote fashion blogger Jay Strut.

And the birthday commemoration didn’t start with those alluring photos. Earlier on Wednesday, Angela posted a video of herself jumping around and dancing with excitement.

“Big Birthday Mood!” she wrote. “It’s my Born Day!!! So grateful to have another year here on Earth!”

The post also got a lot of attention from Angela’s famous friends.

“Virgo vibes, happy birthday,” wrote rapper 2Chainz.

“Happy bday!!!” rapper Meek Mill commented.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” wrote Basketball Wives Los Angeles star, Malaysia Pargo.

“Happy B Day!! Sis!! Enjoy this and every day!! Blessings!” DJ Ruckus added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Angela has been gracing her followers’ Instagram timelines with hot NSFW content of late.

On Tuesday she posted two photos of herself in a very skimpy orange bikini that showed off her cleavage and curvy figure. She paired the look with a black lacy coverup, gold body chains, and a pair of sunglasses.

One of the photos has close to 240,000 likes and over 4,000 comments while the other has over 350,000 likes and close to 8,500 comments.

While several of the comments cheered Angela on for showing off her natural body and for apparently deciding not to Photoshop the images, Atlanta Black Star notes there have been some commenters who have said that she the reality TV star and businesswoman has been doing “too much” in her Instagram photos. They criticized what they saw as attention-seeking behavior in some of her previous photos and accused her of trying “too hard.”

As the article notes, Angela has also faced online criticism for having a baby when she was unmarried. She gave birth to a son in 2016. His father, her ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson, was shot and killed in his driveway in November 2018.

“They judged me,” she said during a Season 3 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.