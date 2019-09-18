Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Slays In Booty Shorts & Tiny Tank While Grabbing Ice Cream

The Cyrus family doesn’t just consist of mega-star Miley and her dad Billy Ray. The family also includes two boys, 19-year-old Noah, plus Miley’s older sister Brandi. The DJ and fashion editor comes with the lowest Instagram following of the three sisters, but she has her fans. Fans star’s account will likely have noticed her recent Instagram story. It came with plenty of style, frozen treats, plus a reminder that this 32-year-old has an awesome sense of humor.

Brandi’s story started out with her in selfie mode. The star was seen in a sunny street as she announced that some people work out in blistering heat. The camera then moved to a crowd of outdoor trainers putting themselves through their paces on a lawn. Brandi seemed to have a different agenda. As she stated, while some will work up a sweat in hot temperatures, others grab ice cream. The story then showed Brandi heading right into an ice cream parlor.

The star was definitely dressed for the hot weather. Brandi was seen rocking a super-tiny pair of black booty shorts paired with a light pink tank. The story did, however, briefly focus on the footwear. Fans seeing Brandi in what resembled slippers were told that Brandi doesn’t care about being weird; she mentioned wearing “house shoes.”

Brandi has been making headlines. Earlier this month, the star appeared in a popular Instagram post showing her rocking a blue bikini as she stood by a giant inflatable cell phone. As The Inquisitr reported, the fan response was mostly geared towards a killer caption; “Don’t Call Me Angel” was linked to the post, but it is, of course, the title of Miley’s new track with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray.

Brandi may keep a lower-profile compared to her 26-year-old sibling, but her life as a celebrity is far from dull. The star co-hosts a podcast with Wells Adams. Earlier this year, Brandi shared her plans for a vacation to South Africa, where her boyfriend lives.

“Things are great. He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited,” she said about her beau, per Us Weekly.

Brandi’s recent social media activity has also included Miley, with a snap of the two in swimsuits appearing on Brandi’s feed. For the most part, though, Brandi appears alone on her social media. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.